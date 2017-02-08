Kudelski Debuts New Managed Security Services

**Editor's Note: Channel Partners toured the new Kudelski Security U.S. headquarters in Phoenix when the facility was under construction last fall. Click here for our image gallery.**

PRESS RELEASE — CHESEAUX, Switzerland and PHOENIX (AZ), USA, February 8 2017 – Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) and trusted innovator for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the availability of powerful, first-of-its kind Managed Security Services (MSS) delivered by its Cyber Fusion Centers (CFCs) in Switzerland and Phoenix.

Kudelski Security’s offerings were designed from the ground up to address gaps in traditional managed security services provider (MSSP) approaches and deliver what organizations need most: the ability to reduce the time it takes to detect threats. Kudelski Security developed its MSS infrastructure, selected cutting-edge technologies and created unique methodology to meet security needs being created by rapid business transformation, as well as to overcome modern cyber adversaries’ tactics, techniques and procedures.

“Providing security monitoring on a 24/7 basis is no longer enough,” said Rich Fennessy, CEO of Kudelski Security. “Digital transformation continues to introduce new technology that accelerates business innovation and growth. However, it also leaves us exposed to the evolving risks of cybercrime. We need a new generation of services driven by an approach that seeks to identify and contain threats earlier on, before they damage business operations and reputation.”

The company powers its new MSS approach using advanced CFCs that provide the ability to fuse contextual threat intelligence with security-relevant data. This enables Kudelski Security service teams to more rapidly identify and respond to evasive threats and ensure clients have the vital information and forensic support they need for a quick, effective response.

“Kudelski Security is bringing a radical new approach to MSS, with an offering that promises to do what traditional MSSPs have historically struggled with: fast, accurate and predictive threat detection,” said Martha Vasquez, senior research analyst for IDC Infrastructure Services Research Practice. “Kudelski’s CFCs are able to analyze incredible amounts of data to accurately learn the habits and methodology of attackers, which enables them to detect and defend against potential threats while still in the pre-breach stage of the attack kill chain.”

Traditional MSSPs are not delivering the value that organizations need

The traditional focus on the breach stage of the attack kill chain is a key reason why the average breach goes undetected for 146 days. This gives cybercriminals time to process the full attack lifecycle and achieve their mission objectives, such as corporate espionage and data theft.

“Our approach is unique, powerful and focused on driving value to client security teams,” said Alton Kizziah, vice president, global managed services, Kudelski Security. “We go beyond legacy MSSPs and take a non-linear approach to the attack kill chain that mirrors ...