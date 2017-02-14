Juniper Networks Partners with Aruba, ForeScout, Others

News

Today, organizations are struggling to deal with an increasingly complex patchwork of solutions that are often difficult for already-stretched security teams to manage and operate. Many rely on a traditional network security model that is focused on hardening the perimeter and layering on additional security technologies. This complexity of multiple disparate security products, operating in their silos, is creating the need for a simplified and efficient security infrastructure that is capable of delivering coordinated visibility and control to stop threats closer to the source.

Through the addition of these partners, Juniper's SDSN platform will expand protection against cyber threats on-premises as well as off-premises. This includes defense in the network, at the endpoint and in the cloud. Juniper's technology alliance partnerships are expected to not only help extend the SDSN vision, but also solve one of the biggest challenges companies face -- creating a cohesive security infrastructure that stops threats anywhere as soon as they occur. By enabling the network to be the center of a modern security infrastructure, Juniper will bring simplicity to a complex network of disparate security products and ensure customers have the flexibility to use best-of-breed solutions to protect its mission-critical IT and business assets.

News Highlights:

Juniper's Technology Alliance Partners

Juniper's technology alliance partners will broaden the protection surface of Juniper's SDSN framework, helping to fulfill the promise of a truly end-to-end security platform by including solutions from industry-leading companies.

These partners will leverage Juniper's APIs to integrate their security capabilities into the SDSN framework and deliver comprehensive protection across the cyber crime lifecycle.

Carbon Black Brings Endpoint Security to the Network