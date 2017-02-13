Ivanti Expands Lineup of Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Security Products

News

PRESS RELEASE — RSA CONFERENCE 2017 — SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2017 -- Today at RSA Conference 2017, Ivanti, a leader in integrating and automating critical IT tasks, announced its expanded suite of solutions for data center and hybrid cloud security. This release marks the first in a series of Ivanti announcements to articulate the integrated strategic vision that includes products from LANDESK, Shavlik, AppSense, HEAT Software, Lumension and Xtraction. Together, this product portfolio offers the market's strongest mitigation fabric for server and hybrid cloud security and expands Ivanti's security solutions from the endpoint to the data center.

"Our defense-in-depth approach to security is focused on the prevention, detection and remediation of security threats, regardless of where they may penetrate the IT landscape," said Duane Newman, Vice President of Product Management, Ivanti. "Our expanded suite of data center security solutions further extends our protection reach across today's enterprise, from desktops to servers, so that customers can have confidence that their environment is secure."

The integrated portfolio of Ivanti solutions for data center security includes products that offer the following:

Application control for servers : Released today, the new Ivanti Application Control for Windows Servers, powered by AppSense, allows organizations to target common server workloads and provide an additional layer of protection around them. This new product prevents the execution of unauthorized applications and malware on servers through a Trusted Ownership model.

: Released today, the new Ivanti Application Control for Windows Servers, powered by AppSense, allows organizations to target common server workloads and provide an additional layer of protection around them. This new product prevents the execution of unauthorized applications and malware on servers through a Trusted Ownership model. Device control for servers : The increasing risk of insider threats and security breaches is driving the need for advanced device control capabilities that go beyond the endpoint to the data center. Ivanti's device control technology for servers enables organizations to control key vulnerabilities around USB access to systems. It also ensures that servers can be granularly locked down and protected from the accidental or purposeful exfiltration of server data in compliance with IT governance policies.

: The increasing risk of insider threats and security breaches is driving the need for advanced device control capabilities that go beyond the endpoint to the data center. Ivanti's device control technology for servers enables organizations to control key vulnerabilities around USB access to systems. It also ensures that servers can be granularly locked down and protected from the accidental or purposeful exfiltration of server data in compliance with IT governance policies. Patch for servers : Ivanti Patch for Windows Servers, powered by Shavlik, offers agentless-patching designed for the needs of the data center, providing a single automated solution that spans both physical and virtual servers. Ivanti is also introducing an advanced API stack designed to integrate with security solutions, SIEM platforms, vulnerability scanners and orchestrators. In addition to enabling patch operations to be native to an existing ecosystem of security products, it enables organizations to bridge the gap between security and operations for greater DevOps confidence.

: Ivanti Patch for Windows Servers, powered by Shavlik, offers agentless-patching designed for the needs of the data center, providing a single automated solution that spans both physical and virtual servers. Ivanti is also introducing an advanced API stack designed to integrate with security solutions, SIEM platforms, vulnerability scanners and orchestrators. In addition to enabling patch operations to be native to an existing ecosystem of security products, it enables organizations to bridge the gap between security and operations for greater DevOps confidence. Patch for Linux, UNIX and Windows Servers: The combined patch product portfolio from LANDESK and Lumension brings together the leading Windows Server patch solution and the leading Linux/UNIX patch solution on the market. As a result, Ivanti now offers complete server operating system patch coverage and deeper capabilities for securing data centers and the enterprise.

The combined patch product portfolio from LANDESK and Lumension brings together the leading Windows Server patch solution and the leading Linux/UNIX patch solution on the market. As a result, Ivanti now offers complete server operating system patch coverage and deeper capabilities for securing data centers and the enterprise. Patch content expansion : The combination of the two largest patch catalogs on the market has also yielded the industry's largest third-party content catalog, with capabilities to integrate deeply into physical, virtual and hybrid cloud infrastructure. The combination of these catalogs is now complete, and customers are already enjoying the expanded coverage.

: The combination of the two largest patch catalogs on the market has also yielded the industry's largest third-party content catalog, with capabilities to integrate deeply into physical, virtual and hybrid cloud infrastructure. The combination of these catalogs is now complete, and customers are already enjoying the expanded coverage. Security insight: Using Ivanti Xtraction, organizations have access to actionable insights via timely, easily shared IT dashboards and analytics. With Xtraction, organizations can easily spot trends, identify risks and evaluate financial impacts so that they can respond at the accelerated speed of business.

This expanded portfolio of data center security solutions for servers and hybrid cloud environments joins ...