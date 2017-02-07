IT Wants Cloud Storage Now

PRESS RELEASE — Feb. 7, 2017 — IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An independent survey commissioned by Zadara Storage, the provider of enterprise-class storage-as-a-service (STaaS), has underscored the IT industry’s need for symmetrically scalable cloud storage, that can instantly scale up or down to meet business requirements, as a key challenge to growth in 2017 – and corroborates other recent analyses of IT demands for storage scalability in the coming year.

When asked to share their top strategy for managing their organization’s data storage in 2017, one third of IT decision makers responding in Germany, the UK and the US, ranked “having cloud storage that scales up or down according to my organization’s needs” as their #1 wish in 2017. Scalability was cited by nearly twice as many as those who selected the next highest response, outranking other mission-critical IT demands. The 2017 wish list unveiled by this research included:

33% – Deploy cloud storage that scales up and down according to my organization’s needs

17% – Obtain stronger service level agreements (SLAs) from my organization’s cloud storage vendor

13% – Deploy new storage hardware

11% – Deploy storage-as-a-service to make management easier

11% – Enjoy important storage updates in the cloud that are also available on-premise

Employ other strategies including features to complete mundane storage tasks (9%), getting new storage software to provision the organization’s data (7%), and other options such as budgeting and process improvement assistance (1%).

The survey demonstrated that IT decision makers are frequently relying on the public cloud. However, concerns around the integrity of data and level of service from cloud vendors have yet to be addressed. The second most popular wish for IT decision makers in both the UK and US this year was “stronger service level agreements from my organization’s cloud storage vendor,” demonstrating issues around ongoing maintenance, proactive support from the vendor, ongoing system monitoring and 100% uptime. Meanwhile, German respondents indicated that “getting important storage features in the cloud that we have on-premise” was second on the list.

IT leaders around the world were remarkably united in their sentiment on their desire for scalability, with minor differences:

15% of UK IT leaders ranked strong SLAs as their main wish – tied second place with deploying software-as-a-service features so as to make their architectures more manageable

Twice as many US IT leaders wished for stronger SLAs, at 20% of respondents, than their counterparts in Germany, at 11%

Unlike their peers in the UK or US, German IT leaders ranked the need to get services to complete mundane storage tasks markedly higher, at 14% of total German responses, compared to 9% in the UK and just 6% in the US. This demand for freedom from the mundane tasks was tied with deploying storage-as-a-service so IT management is easier. German respondents also were interested in obtaining important on-premise features in the cloud, ranking this as the second most important item they would wish for in 2017, at 15% of total German respondents.

Organizational size had little to no impact on IT ranking of 2017 wish list items. Responses from IT leaders in organizations with between 1,000 and 3,000 employees, and from enterprises with over 3,000 employees, followed the same ranking as the aggregate, and their percentage wish list items varied by only a percentage point or two.

Results corroborate other industry research showing that scalability is the #1 reason for ...