Involta Taps Verizon, Rackspace Vet as Channel VP

By Craig Galbraith

News

Involta, the provider of managed IT, cloud and data center services, has a new vice president of channel management.

It's Jean O'Neill, who brings 20 years of tech-industry channel experience to Involta. O'Neill was instrumental in building channel programs at Rackspace and Terremark/Verizon, the company said.

“Jean’s vast experience with channel management will add valuable insight and knowledge to the Involta leadership team," said Bruce Lehrman, Involta CEO. “Her previous success in developing strong channel initiatives will allow her to immediately drive growth in our markets."

Involta predicts that adding a VP of channel management will extend its reach to complementary companies, industries and manufacturers through the sharing of leads, sales opportunities and marketing initiatives. Look for O’Neill to work with VARs, MSPs, consultants, systems integrators, OEMs, ISVs and distributors.

O'Neill was one of the first members of the nonprofit Cloud Girls, a group of women in technology dedicated to cloud education.

The last year has been big for Involta, which began construction on new data centers in both Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Involta clients now have access to 14 colocation facilities and more than 5,500 miles of fiber.

