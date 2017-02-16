Intermedia's SecuriSync Gets Backup, File Management Enhancements

PRESS RELEASE — Mountain View, Calif. – February 16, 2017 – Intermedia, a leading cloud business applications provider, today announced new backup and file management capabilities for SecuriSync®, eliminating the vulnerabilities and hassles of traditional backup with its all-in-one file management solution. Now, SecuriSync offers backup for popular desktop folders, along with mobile access, file sharing and administrative control.

“Based on customer and partner feedback, we’ve extended SecuriSync’s real-time backup functionality to cover even more folders, including Music, Videos, Pictures, and Downloads. No more accepting versioning gaps, or sitting idle waiting for backup restores. Now users have automated protection for their content across the most popular places to store files,” said Bojan Dusevic, Senior Director of Product Management at Intermedia.

“With SecuriSync, businesses only need one tool for using, managing and protecting user files. Intermedia continually takes my feedback into account, and adding automatic protection for popular desktop folders is another example of that. Not only am I able to pass on this value on to my customers, but I can also sell SecuriSync under my own brand to further differentiate,” said Koert Council, Partner at Kosh Solutions.

Intermedia releases new SecuriSync backup features

SecuriSync combines file sync and share tools and real-time collaboration for productivity, admin controls over files to protect corporate data, and real-time file backup with time and date restore functionality. With this latest enhancement, SecuriSync now offers:

In addition to the Desktop and My Documents, SecuriSync can now backup Music, Videos, Pictures, and Downloads folders. Mobile gallery backup. Automatically upload photos and videos on Android and iOS devices.

Administrators can determine if a desktop is Corporate or Personal and remotely set different rules for each profile, to more easily manage end user compliance with corporate backup policies. Improved troubleshooting. Directly within the desktop client, view FAQs regarding common questions with helpful tips and instructions.

File management that’s optimized for the channel

Unlike other leading file management solutions, SecuriSync gives MSPs, VARs, and solution providers a way to streamline and replace multiple branded backup and file storage services with one service – helping them decrease costs and management overhead, and increase profits. SecuriSync is available to resell as a gray-label solution, giving partners control over pricing and margins, billing, bundling, and other elements of their customer relationships.

Limited time special partner offer

For a limited time, partners get 6 months of SecuriSync free with the first deal they sell.

Availability

Expanded backup features are now available to customers and partners, with no change to pricing. SecuriSync can be deployed as part of Intermedia’s Office in the Cloud™, as a standalone service, or as a backup and enhancement to Office 365® (one of several Office 365 integrated solutions). All Intermedia services come backed by an award-winning support experience.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a one-stop shop for cloud business applications. Its Office in the Cloud™ suite integrates the essential IT applications that companies need to do business, including email, voice, file backup and sharing, conferencing, instant messaging, identity and access management, mobility, security and archiving – all delivered by a single provider and integrated into one control panel. Intermedia services offer enterprise-grade security, a 99.999 percent uptime service level agreement and award-winning 24/7 support, as certified by J.D. Power and TSIA.

Intermedia’s over 700 employees serve over 1,000,000 users across more than 85,000 businesses and 6,000 active partners, including VARs, MSPs, distributors and telecoms. Its Partner Program lets partners sell under their own brand with control over billing, pricing and other elements of their customer relationships. Intermedia is the world’s largest independent provider of Exchange email in the cloud and a leading cloud voice provider. For more information, visit Intermedia.net.