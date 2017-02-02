Intelisys Hires Former InContact, Verizon Platinum Partner Channel Manager

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in January.**
Intelisys has hired Justin Noller, previously with one of Verizon’s Platinum Partners, as channel manager for its Northeast region.
Reporting to Justin Marano, director of partner sales for the Northeast region, Noller will support Intelisys sales partners in New York and New Jersey.
Most recently, he worked for inContact, spending more than a year there as a channel manager in the Northeast. Prior to his tenure with inContact, he worked for Kingcom, one of Verizon’s largest platinum partners, as an enterprise channel manager.
In his positions with Kingcom and inContact, Noller worked closely with Intelisys and its sales partners.
“I have known I wanted to work for Intelisys since my time at Kingcom," he said. “The Intelisys culture, its dominance in the market, its reputation, the support and resources it offers its partners — as an outsider I saw Intelisys as truly unrivaled in the market. I see the channel as still very much in its infancy. There is so much land to grab. We’re just walking, and now that I have the honor of joining the Intelisys team, I can’t wait to run."
Noller’s experience extends across business development, channel management, account management, strategic growth, technology migrations and territory management throughout the telecom and IT industries. He is founder and president of Young Professionals in the Channel, a recently developed cooperative organization for young professionals who hold ownership, leadership and revenue generating roles in the indirect sales channel.
“Justin was the cream of a very large crop of candidates," Marano said. “In addition to his diverse background in hosted UC and contact center, his time with Kingcom gives him a unique understanding of one of the major LEC players in the market — Verizon. Justin is smart, hungry and motivated. His passion and motivation rival mine. Our Northeast sales partners will benefit from having him on their side."