Level 3 Names Most Valuable Partners

By James Anderson

News

Level 3 Communications recognized Avant Communications, Intelisys and two other master agents and distributors as the most valuable partners in its channel program.

Avant and Intelisys joined MicroCorp and PlanetOne Communications as the top partners in Level 3’s “Elite" program. They get membership on Level 3’s channel partner advisory board and earn incremental market development funds as a result of their recognition.

The global network provider said the winners showed “outstanding commitment" to sales growth. Level 3 also announced partner award winners in its Premier and Authorized/Subagent levels. Elite is the highest level, and contains a total of eight master agents and distributors, including WTG, Telarus, CNSG and TBI.

This year’s winners have a rich history with Level 3. Intelisys earned a first-of-its-kind award from Level 3 last year for reaching an undisclosed revenue milestone for Elite partners.

Garrett Gee, Level 3’s vice president of indirect sales, congratulated the partners.

"The relationship between MVP winners and Level 3 shows the value of teamwork in providing enterprise customers with local-to-global connectivity backed by end-to-end reliability and security," he said.

The “Most Valuable Partners" for Level 3 are listed below:

Elite:

AVANT Communications

Intelisys

MicroCorp

PlanetOne Communications

Premier:

Bridgepointe Technologies

Sandler Partners

Simplify

Authorized/Subagent