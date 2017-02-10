Intelisys Adds iTel Networks to Supplier Lineup

PRESS RELEASE — Feb. 10, 2017 —Kamloops, BC: iTel Networks Inc., a Canadian network service provider and Intelisys, an American Technology Services Distributor today announce iTel as a new addition to their Supplier Partner Portfolio. The Technology Services Distributor model is relatively new to Canada and iTel recognizes the benefits this type of partnership can offer the Canadian Channel.

“Technology Services Distributors are so important to our industry because they provide a network of expertise that cannot be achieved by any one Supplier Partner alone. Intelisys showcases the true value of partnerships,” says Dan Rink, CEO at iTel.

Intelisys focuses on empowering and educating Sales Partners by equipping them with the tools and knowledge to go into an organization and speak to every aspect of their technology needs. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Intelisys for a number of years and could not be happier about them expanding their International Supplier Partner Portfolio with iTel,” says Kelly Pritchard, iTel National Channel Director.

With iTel joining the Intelisys Supplier Partner Portfolio, Sales Partners can now offer their clients voice, data, internet, and cloud services across Canadian soil. iTel is one of the only carriers in Canada that is not bound by geographic regions, which allows them to service every type of business, regardless of location via any means of available infrastructure. “International partnerships have been a huge theme for Intelisys, especially over the last year; and adding iTel to our Supplier portfolio is a tremendous win for us and our Sales Partner community,” said J.R. Cook, SVP West Region for Intelisys.

“As our community expands and tackles more international deals, we’re seeing a lot of Sales Partners looking for solutions in Canada. This partnership gives us country-wide Canadian coverage for voice and data, as well as an expanding cloud portfolio; and iTel’s ability to leverage technologies and carriers even in the most remote locations makes this a very promising and exciting partnership.”

iTel Networks and Intelisys have big plans for the international channel and look forward to bringing connectivity to businesses across North America.

About iTel Networks

iTel is a voice, internet, and cloud services company that harnesses the power of every carrier and every technology, enabling them to create an affordable network solution for any sized business in even the most difficult locations across Canada and the United States.

To learn more about iTel’s Partner Program, please visit their Partners Page.

About Intelisys

Intelisys, a ScanSource company, is the nation's leading Technology Services Distributor of business communications services, including voice, data, access, cable, collaboration, wireless and cloud. Intelisys is dedicated to one thing – serving the needs and accelerating the success of the industry's top producing telecom sales agents, IT Solution Providers, VARs, MSPs and integrators, as they leverage the power of recurring revenue in their businesses.

Today Intelisys is leading the way as its Sales Partners make the pivot and experience the shift away from traditional telco services into a new era of cloud-based solutions. Under contract with more than 130 of the world's leading telecom carriers, cloud services providers and technology partners, Intelisys delivers the services end users demand exclusively through a network of Sales Partners, supporting those Sales Partners via the most exceptional back office support team ever assembled in the channel. To learn more, visit www.Intelisys.com or talk to Intelisys at 800-615-8330.

Intelisys was acquired by ScanSource, a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, in August of 2016. www.scansource.com

