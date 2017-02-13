Intel Security Kicks Off RSA with Channel-Relevant Cloud Survey

By Lorna Garey

News

For channel partners selling public cloud services who’ve worked to overcome customers’ security and compliance fears, Intel Security has good news and bad news.

On the plus side, the company’s second annual cloud security report, released Monday, shows respondents overwhelmingly trust public cloud services and are moving aggressively away from purely on-premises IT — good news for resellers. The average time before respondents expect 80 percent of their IT budgets to be spent on cloud? Just 15 months.

“Twenty-five percent of respondents have all their sensitive corporate data in the cloud," Raj Samani, Intel Security’s EMEA chief technology officer, told Channel Partners. “We’re really seeing a fundamental shift in how the cloud is perceived, the level of trust, and what they believe the benefits will be."

Not so encouraging for the channel: Almost 40 percent of cloud services are now commissioned without the involvement of IT — bad news for partners that engage mainly with technology rather than line-of-business leaders.

“Look at one of the tenets of cloud: on demand self-service," said Samani. “You have multiple departments now almost in competition with IT, saying ‘Well, you’re telling me that it’s going to take six weeks to get this server up, but I can get it up and running in Azure in 15 minutes.’"

The report, titled “Building Trust in a Cloudy Sky," is based on responses from 1,400 senior technical professionals directly involved in decision-making for cloud security initiatives and/or working for companies that use cloud services. The survey is global, with 36 percent of respondents based in North America and 27 percent in Europe. Most are in organizations with between 1,001 and 5,000 employees; an additional 28 percent have 501 to 1,000 workers.

The report highlights channel opportunities.

Samani says an ongoing shortage of skilled security professionals is holding back cloud efforts and that, for partners, there’s a clear need for services around the security aspects of migrating data to cloud — no matter what line-of-business leads think.

“We have an industry that believes the fact you’re using a third-party provider means you don’t need as many security skills," he says. “Actually, it’s the complete opposite. The lack of skills has slowed adoption."

Samani says Intel Security sees a need for partners who can walk in and help customers classify data, do risk assessments to determine which controls are required and set up a process for secure migration.

“Do you have people who can support your customer in moving toward the cloud?" he asks. “And once they’re in the cloud, that will probably require ...