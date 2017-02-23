This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

IBM, AWS, HP, VMware Lead Data-Protection-as-a- Service Market
By James Anderson
February 23, 2017 - News
Print
Comments

The data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is primed to hit $28 billion by 2022, according to a new study.

A study by Allied Market Research concludes that data protection is in high demand and will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.6 percent over the next five years. The study named IBM, AWS, HP, VMware among some of the vendors that lead DPaaS efforts.

The study also made predictions about which methods of data protection will grow in the time period from 2017 to 2022. Private cloud deployment had the highest market share in 2015, but hybrid cloud is expected to have the fastest growth.

"In 2015, private cloud accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall DPaaS market as it is much safer than public cloud," said Seapee Bajaj, lead analyst of software and services at AMR. “In addition, hybrid cloud is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as many companies plan to make hybrid cloud a crucial part of their IT strategies."

Large enterprises are currently the most common buyers of data protection services, but the study argued that small and medium-size businesses will have the highest growth over the next five years.

The study also noted Commvault, EMC, Quantam, Asigra, Veritas and Cisco as leaders in the global DPaaS space.

North America will be the biggest DPaaS market over that period of time, according to the study.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus
Related News
News
January 13, 2016
Cloud IAM Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2020
Identity and access management is a business security framework that manages digital identities,
News
July 12, 2016
Microsoft Debuts Business App Marketplace, Surface as a Service
Lynn Haber
News
June 07, 2016
Netwrix Auditor Available via AWS Marketplace
Sixty-five percent of companies are concerned about security, and 40 percent are worried about
News
May 10, 2016
Global Capacity Releases Connect Marketplace
Global Capacity says Connect Marketplace is the next evolution of its service life-cycle manager
News
April 13, 2016
New RapidScale Platform Aims to Address Partners' Marketing Shortcomings
Edward Gately

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 