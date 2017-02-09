IBM, AT&T, Others Join Security Giants to Protect the IoT

News

PRESS RELEASE — DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T*, IBM, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec and Trustonic are joining forces to innovate in the security space. They'll use their combined expertise to help tackle today's top Internet of Things (IoT) security challenges.

This IoT Cybersecurity Alliance combines industry-leading security providers and IoT experts. The group will research and raise awareness of ways to better secure the IoT ecosystem.

As the number and kinds of connected devices multiply, so have the security risks. In the past 3 years, AT&T has seen a 3,198% increase in attackers scanning for vulnerabilities in IoT devices.

Business leaders recognize the potential threat IoT devices designed without security in mind might pose for their organization. AT&T surveyed companies in 2016, and 58% said they were not confident in the security of their IoT devices.

"The explosive growth in the number of IoT devices is only expected to continue; therefore, so must the associated cybersecurity protections," said Mo Katibeh, AT&T senior vice president of Advanced Solutions. "Today's businesses are connecting devices ranging from robots on factory floors to pacemakers and refrigerators. Helping these organizations stay protected requires innovation across the whole IoT ecosystem to enable sustainable growth."

Alliance members believe the key to IoT security lies in protecting all devices at the endpoint, network, cloud and application layer, and using overarching threat analytics to study the overall ecosystem and designing products with a built-in, always-on security approach.

These IoT Cybersecurity Alliance members want to advise customers and educate the industry on the cybersecurity measures needed to create a safer IoT ecosystem, foster collaboration and advance innovation with top cybersecurity and IoT thought leaders.

Specifically, goals of this IoT Cybersecurity Alliance are to: