HotLink, Avnet Agree to Hybrid IT Distribution

News

PRESS RELEASE — Santa Clara, Calif. – February 1, 2017 – HotLink® Corporation, the market leader in transformation solutions for hybrid IT, today announced an agreement with Avnet, a leading global technology distributor. The alliance makes HotLink solutions easily accessible to Avnet channel partners in the United States and Canada, as more enterprise customers seek ways to easily, quickly and cost-effectively extend, integrate and unify on-premise computing environments with public cloud resources like Amazon Web Services (AWS). As the only Avnet partner providing native public cloud integration with VMware vCenter management infrastructure, HotLink will enable resellers to deliver holistic management of hybrid cloud production environments as easily as homogenous, on-premise VMware deployments.

Avnet helps partners deliver consumption or subscription model public cloud solutions for their customers with reduced complexity and risk through its Avnet Cloud Marketplace. Avnet curates the most cutting-edge technologies for its community of value-added resellers (VARs). Avnet partners can now take advantage of the HotLink Cloud-Attach™ Platform, patented technology that offers seamless interoperability between VMware management infrastructure and public and private cloud resources – without adding operational or integration complexity, or an array of new tools. Avnet will make available HotLink Managed DRaaSä, which extends VMware vCenter to provide disaster recovery and business continuity leveraging AWS and HotLink Cloud Management Expressä for out-of-the-box VMware vCenter integration with AWS and Azure resources.

“With public cloud technologies experiencing explosive growth across all industries and geographies, we’re helping our channel partners build comprehensive, turnkey offerings for customers seeking cloud-related technologies, services and delivery models,” said Tim Fitzgerald, vice president of Digital Transformation at Avnet Technology Solutions, Americas. “Corporate IT customers are looking for streamlined hybrid cloud solutions, and HotLink will help our resellers speed time to market to capitalize on this extraordinary business opportunity.”

The HotLink Cloud-Attach Platform offers differentiated capabilities and benefits for quick, easy hybrid cloud deployment by corporate IT, making it an ideal offering to incorporate into a cloud-based solution set for the channel. The company’s managed services accelerate hybrid cloud practices for VARs new to the space, enabling them to leverage AWS for cloud-based disaster recovery and business continuity, a killer application for the public cloud and the most frequent entry point for corporate IT. HotLink’s solutions also support cloud-bursting, unified hybrid management, selective public cloud migration and dev/ops – all tightly and natively integrated with VMware vCenter and compatible tools.

Lynn LeBlanc, CEO and founder of HotLink, said, “VARs rely on Avnet to select field-proven technology providers that are best equipped to help them enter and excel in high-growth markets, so we look forward to working with Avnet and its partners to provide streamlined hybrid IT management solutions for corporate IT use cases leveraging the public cloud. HotLink extends VMware management, the undisputed on-premise leader, to support AWS, the undisputed public cloud leader, making our solutions ideal for VARs looking to expand their public cloud practices and sales initiatives.”

