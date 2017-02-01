Green Cloud Technologies Buys Cirrity to Boost Capacity, Enhance Security

By Edward Gately

News

Cisco-powered cloud provider Green Cloud Technologies has finalized its acquisition of Cirrity, a channel-only cloud services provider.

The transaction gives Green Cloud’s entire partner network “more capacity, security and redundancy for cloud solutions," according to the company. Also, Green Cloud partners will benefit from the addition of Cirrity’s data centers in Atlanta and Phoenix, which meet industry security standards and certifications, including PCI and ISO 27001, it said.

Green Cloud provides custom wholesale and white-label cloud offerings to a network of 400 reseller partners.

Charles Houser, Green Cloud's founder and executive vice president of sales and marketing, tells Channel Partners the acquisition provides his company's partners with a West Coast data center. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

“Partner recruiting efforts in the West have not been as strong as [in] the East mainly because the West Coast partners wanted a production facility closer to their geographic footprint," he said. “In addition, the acquisition gives the Green Cloud partner base access to PCI compliant data centers. This allows the partners to sell into financial institutions that needed PCI compliance. Additional scale also helps our partners sell larger deals."

For Cirrity’s partners, the deal provides more data centers, more pre-and post-sales engineering support, and “additional scale that will only help them sell into larger opportunities," Houser said.

“Cirrity is excited about joining proven success from the strong leadership team at Green Cloud, which has visionary telecom and cloud technology veterans committed to bringing the best and most secure cloud solutions to customers," said Dan Timko, Cirrity’s former CTO and now Green Cloud’s CIO. “Like Green Cloud, we built our business on strong vendor and partner relationships, and together, we are driven by a commitment to bring the best cloud solutions offered today."