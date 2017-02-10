ForeScout Rolls Out New Partner Program, Adds AWS Capabilities

By Edward Gately

News

Network security firm ForeScout Technologies has added new strategic features to its global partner program aimed at helping the channel partner engage with customers that need security for enterprise-connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The ForeScout Forward Partner Program will “fit the growing needs of ForeScout’s global channel partners and adds an increased focus on enabling partners to efficiently deliver professional services to better serve end-user customers," according to the company.

Todd DeBell, ForeScout’s vice president of global channel sales, tells Channel Partners that IoT devices are increasing the "attack surface" and allowing “bad actors to hack through these devices to enter the network."

“This presents a new challenge with enterprise organizations that don’t have full visibility over the devices on their network," he said. “You cannot secure what you cannot see. This presents an opportunity for the channel to be a strategic partner and help these organizations protect against the latest threats. The new ForeScout Forward Partner Program is designed to offer more control and predictability over a partner’s margin, more opportunity to support end users' security needs with professional services and closer integration with complementary solutions."

The program includes three levels (Silver, Gold, Platinum) and is intended to serve the specific needs of its partners based on their experience selling ForeScout’s services.

Highlights include: resale margins to boost partner profit; region-specific program enhancements, revenue attainment and investment requirements; market opportunity insights and support provided to expand business; web presence through the ForeScout partner locator; sales and technical enablement through the ForeScout Partner Accelerator learning site and ForeScout technical certification programs; and others.

Also this week, ForeScout announced a new service to provide real-time and continuous visibility and control of Amazon Web Services (AWS) deployments. It will be sold largely through the channel.

The AWS offering is designed to allow IT and security teams to enhance the security of their cloud workloads and have a more holistic view into their network security position across campus and cloud environments.

“Today’s enterprises are shifting to the cloud, and security silos are being created by the separate teams managing the campus to cloud deployments," DeBell said. “This can make it difficult for the enterprise to gain maximum visibility and control into their workloads — something that is only expected to become more critical given the proliferation of IP-connected devices. With these new solutions, partners can help their customers gain visibility and control of their entire network -– from the campus to cloud – all with one, agentless solution."