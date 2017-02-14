ExtraHop Debuts Cloud-Based Machine Learning for Data-Driven IT

PRESS RELEASE — SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - ExtraHop, the leader in real-time IT analytics, today announced ExtraHop Addy, the industry's first cloud service that applies machine learning to the richest source of IT data -- wire data -- to provide real-time situational insight for IT teams. ExtraHop Addy is always-on, serving as the eyes and ears for IT and helping them take a proactive, data-driven approach to supporting and securing the digital experience.

Organizations overwhelmingly want to be data-driven, but the quality of the data and the ability to access it at the pace of business is a significant barrier. Data is vast and growing and increasingly distributed across on-premises, cloud, and remote sites. With Addy, ExtraHop is tearing down these barriers, delivering real-time, objective insight that makes data-driven operations a reality.

ExtraHop Addy is the industry's first SaaS offering that observes and analyzes all digital interactions and applies machine learning to detect anomalies in real time. Using wire data from the ExtraHop platform, Addy builds continuous baselines for every device, network, and application, and then proactively detects and surfaces potential issues in the environment. The core algorithm and heuristics also incorporate feedback from in-house and crowd-sourced domain expertise to reduce the number of false positives and keep IT teams focused on the most critical issues. This means smarter, more proactive and data-driven operations that enable users to deliver everything from increased website uptime to more efficient assembly lines to better patient care.

With ExtraHop Addy, early access customers have increased uptime, improved performance, thwarted potential breaches, and improved collaboration across teams.

A large cable provider averted a potential breach when Addy detected a server that was unexpectedly probing systems in another major datacenter, enabling the team to rapidly respond and shut down the compromised server.

A financial services firm was able to detect the Dyn DDoS attack in real time and route DNS traffic through an unaffected region to avoid downtime.

A national medical institution averted two potential security breaches when Addy detected international servers probing their DNS, as well as reverse DNS lookups.

ExtraHop Addy provides real-time visibility across the entire spectrum of IT operations, from the datacenter to the cloud to the edge, federating that data within the ExtraHop user interface (UI) to provide a unified view of the environment. Alerts are surfaced and visualized within the platform in real time, allowing IT to see what's happening "right now" as well as graphically represent anomalies and outages over time.

"ExtraHop has pioneered data-driven operations with its platform for wire data analytics. Based on an innovative stream processing engine, ExtraHop provides a real-time view across the entire IT environment," said Jesse Rothstein, Co-Founder and CTO of ExtraHop. "With Addy, we're taking the next step, applying machine learning techniques to this vast data set while leveraging the scale, elasticity, and compute power of the cloud."

ExtraHop Addy will be generally available starting in ...