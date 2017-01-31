Exabeam Intros Latest Security Intelligence Platform

PRESS RELEASE — SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Exabeam, the market leader in User and Entity Behavior Analytics, today announced its new Security Intelligence Platform, designed to decrease the risk of cyber threats for organizations of any size.

Recent data breaches continue to demonstrate that security management is broken -- attacks using stolen or misused passwords keep rising, and companies cannot detect or respond to them effectively. Breaches now have national and international impact. They are serious and require new approaches to detect them and shut them down.

To address credential-based attacks, IT security organizations see the need to collect massive amounts of activity data, to connect that data and detect threats, and to respond effectively to shut down threats completely. This type of collection, analysis, and response has traditionally been performed via Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions, a $2.1 billion market in 2016, growing to $3 billion by 2020. However, SIEM products are no longer able to detect credential-based attacks, whether from a hacker using stolen passwords or from a malicious employee using his or her own access rights. These products limit data collection by pricing by the byte. Even worse, large shortfalls in security expertise mean that firms are unable to solve their problems simply by hiring more experts -- they don't exist.

Exabeam addresses this need to collect more data than ever before, to make better connections across that data to detect threats, and to augment human analysts during incident response. The Exabeam Security Intelligence Platform includes five key products that can be deployed separately, or in combination.

Exabeam Log Manager - Built on proven, open source, big data technology, Log Manager provides unlimited security data collection, indexing, and search, at a predictable price. Since Log Manager pricing is not based on data volume, customers can collect and retain as much data as their needs require. Exabeam Log Manager therefore not only supports better analytics, but also enables more comprehensive compliance reporting.

"Data breaches are now affecting national political and economic systems, and the technologies that have been used to detect and respond to these attacks are completely ineffective," said Nir Polak, CEO and Co-founder of Exabeam. "A completely new approach to data protection is required, one that relies on ...