Equinix Intros Direct, Private Access to Salesforce

PRESS RELEASE — REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that it is offering direct and private access to the Salesforce platform via Equinix Cloud Exchange™ in markets across North America and Europe. These dedicated, private connections allow enterprise customers to benefit from high performance and application reliability while meeting regulatory and compliance concerns typically associated with cloud deployments in certain industries such as government and healthcare.

Cloud adoption continues to grow, with more and more enterprises moving to cloud-based applications and services. In fact, according to IDC*, by 2020, about half of all new business software purchases will be of service-enabled software, and cloud software will constitute more than a quarter of all software sold. However, for companies in heavily regulated industries, such as healthcare and financial services, compliance and regulatory concerns remain top barriers to the adoption of cloud-based applications. Direct access to Salesforce applications inside Equinix enables customers to bypass the public internet, therefore providing reliable connections without the inherent control and security concerns of the public internet. The solution is now available via Equinix Cloud Exchange in select Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers.

Highlights / Key Facts

Direct access to Salesforce inside Equinix is ideal for customers looking to reap the benefits of the Salesforce platform, with the control and predictability of a dedicated connection. Direct connections will be available across the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, including, Chatter, Sales Cloud, App Cloud, Service Cloud, Force.com, Communities, Work.com, Wave Analytics, Government Cloud and Health Cloud.

Equinix offers one of the industry's broadest choices in cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, and SaaS providers, such as Salesforce. Equinix offers direct connections to many of these platforms via Equinix Cloud Exchange or Equinix Cross Connects. Equinix Cloud Exchange is an advanced interconnection solution that provides virtualized, private direct connections that bypass the internet to provide better security and performance with a range of bandwidth options. It is currently available in 21 markets, globally.

Quotes

Bill Long, Vice President, Interconnection Solutions, Equinix:

"Salesforce has a strong foothold in the enterprise market as a leader in business and CRM applications. For certain customers, an all-public cloud solution comes with its regulatory concerns. But, by providing these customers with dedicated connectivity to their Salesforce environments simply, securely and cost-effectively from Cloud Exchange, we help them connect and build a hybrid cloud solution that works for them."

Andy Baer, SVP, Salesforce Industries, Communications And Media:

"In today's digital economy, everything and everyone is becoming more connected. Customers, partners and employees increasingly need to collaborate across geographies to drive productivity and innovation. Equinix is accelerating this shift for its customers with the addition of Salesforce to the Equinix ecosystem."

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. In 41 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

*Source: IDC Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Spending Guide