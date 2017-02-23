Ecessa, Telecom Brokers Formalize Partnership for SD-WAN

PRESS RELEASE — Minneapolis, MN – February 23, 2017: Ecessa, a leader in failover and software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), announced today a formal partnership with Telecom Brokers, a full-service cloud and technology distributor. This is the fifth major partnership announced by Ecessa since August 2016, and strengthens Ecessa’s service offerings in the partner channel.

“Ecessa is excited to add Telecom Brokers to our list of outstanding Master Agent Partners,” said Eric Brooker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Ecessa. “Telecom Brokers’ outstanding customer service and state-of-the-art tools complement Ecessa’s leading SD-WAN product offerings; we look forward to the partnership.”

Telecom Brokers was founded in 1998 to provide world-class technology consulting solutions design to businesses large and small. Today, Telecom Brokers collaborates with over 150 providers to offer a diverse set of communications offerings. With a focus on building strong relationships and providing excellent customer service, Telecom Brokers has found success across multiple verticals, including retail, healthcare and manufacturing. Telecom Brokers is a trusted technology distributor serving nearly 4,000 customers with voice, data and cloud services over the past two decades, delivering results financially, operationally and strategically.

“Telecom Brokers seeks new partners like Ecessa,” said Nancy Ridge, Executive Vice President. “Both of our companies take a personalized and strategic approach to solving business problems with custom technology solutions. The fit is natural, and Ecessa’s extensive experience with SD-WAN and the partner channels will allow us to offer a wider range of services to our customers.”

For over 15 years, Ecessa has provided cutting-edge network management solutions to customers of all sizes and industries. Ecessa allows customers to step-into SD-WAN with a “crawl-walk-run” approach, providing the best technology solution based on the differing and unique needs of each customer. Ecessa’s wide range of products also offer a simple upgrade strategy, so customers are able to easily upgrade as needed with a software key.

About Ecessa

Ecessa designs and manufactures networking hardware and software that provides constant and seamless network connectivity for businesses. The company’s line of WAN controllers has over 10,000 field installations. Ecessa Edge™, PowerLink™, ClariLink™ and WANworX™ controllers enable organizations of all sizes to use any type of private or public network bandwidth to reliably distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, divers WAN links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. The company’s SD-WAN technology optimizes Never Down™ performance of business-critical applications, aids in lowering IT costs, and makes it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them. For more information, call (800) 669-6242 or visit www.ecessa.com.

About Telecom Brokers

Telecom Brokers helps customers solve the strategic, operational and support and cost-containment challenges surrounding their communications services and infrastructure. Their network design, consulting, ability to deliver multiple provider quotes and bill review services are provided free of charge. Telecom Brokers is a full-services technology distributor with a portfolio of products which includes phone service, Internet, MPLS, cloud computing, security and other communication related products from over 150 global service providers. A variety of Voice, Data and Cloud product options along with C-Level relationships and expertise allow Telecom Brokers the flexibility needed to create custom solutions for each client. For more information, call (888) 853-9664 or visit www.telecombrokers.com.