Dropbox Unveils New Products and Business Plans, Hits $1 Billion in Revenue Run Rate

By Edward Gately

News

Dropbox is out with a series of new products and business plans, while its annual revenue run rate has surpassed the $1 billion milestone.

This week’s launches include Smart Sync (formerly Project Infinite); Dropbox Paper, a redesigned Dropbox web interface with improved collaboration features; and new Dropbox Business packages.

Matt Pahnke, Dropbox’s head of partner marketing, tells Channel Partners that partners' have demonstrated a “consistent appetite to move more of their operations to the cloud via MSPs and similar providers."

“As a result, products like Smart Sync and Dropbox Paper give our channel partners the ability to offer more scope and flexibility in deciding between operational expenses versus capital expenses for their IT needs," he said. “Moreover, companies increasingly organize themselves around teams, and we built products like Smart Sync and Dropbox Paper to improve cloud-based collaboration within organizations and businesses."

According to IDC, Dropbox is among only five SaaS companies ever to cross the $1 billion in revenue run rate.

“As a private company, we don’t disclose specifics on revenue, but our channel partners are an important piece of our ecosystem and growth," Pahnke said.

Smart Sync makes all the content in a user’s Dropbox account accessible from their desktop file system — and the content takes up no local disk space until it’s needed. Smart Sync works across Windows and Mac computers, and is backward-compatible to Windows 7 and Mac OS X 10.9.

Dropbox Paper, a flexible workspace, officially launches in 21 languages globally, according to the company.

The new web interface aims to helping users stay focused on the task at hand while accessing related content, and makes the separation between personal and work accounts clearer.

The three new business plans and pricing allow customers to pay only for the features and storage they need.

A large segment of Dropbox’s channel strategy is aimed at increasing the adoption percentage of cloud-based versus on-premises infrastructure tools and services, Pahnke said.

“The addition of new solutions like Smart Sync and Dropbox Paper give our resellers the opportunity to offer more scope and flexibility, in more effective, cloud-based use cases," he said.