Dell EMC Beefs Up Cloud Service Provider Track

By Lynn Haber

News

Just weeks after launching the unified Dell EMC Partner Program, the vendor Thursday homed in on and expanded the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) partner track. Dell EMC announced that it’s making investments to boost compensation benefits, increase sales and marketing efforts, and introduced a new Service Provider Solutions Engineering Practice.

The CSP track is one of the five partner-type tracks in the Dell EMC Partner Program. The other tracks are: Solution Provider, OEM, System Integrators (Alliances) and RSA.

“This [CSP] is a serious and high-growth business for us and we have about 200 resources within the company focused on the solution and go-to-market side of this business," Jay Snyder, senior vice president, global alliances and service providers at Dell EMC, shared with us.

He also pointed out that the company currently has a multibillion-dollar run rate and the goal is to reach double-digit growth annually over the next three years in this market segment. To achieve that goal, Dell EMC hopes to add about 100 CSPs to the program to reach a total of 300 plus CSPs, globally, by year-end. The preference for new CSPs is by technology, or vertical use cases, or geography. IDC predicts that over 85 percent of enterprises will commit to multi-cloud architectures by 2018 — the target of the Dell EMC CSP program track.

According to the vendor, CSPs include: communications service providers, cable multiple system operators, hosting/co-location providers, public cloud providers, vertical market cloud specialists and consumer webtech providers — all of which are positioned to play a critical role as business customers engage in digital transformation.

Taking a deeper dive into today’s announcement, enhancements to the CSP program track include:

Strengthened partner compensation benefits including predictable revenue-based rebates – for the first time – and access to both earned- and proposal-based business development funds.

Enhanced rewards for cloud resale partnering between participants in the Dell EMC Partner Program Cloud Service Provider and Solution Provider tracks. This path to market is part of Dell EMC’s Cloud Partner Connect Initiative.

“We’ve been running this program [The Cloud Partner Connect Initiative] for a while, we’ve tested it in some geographies, and we’re confident that with additional focus it’s an area that’s untapped and has more potential," David Trigg, global vice president market development and service providers with Dell EMC, told us.

Increased Dell EMC sales and marketing investments that expand the available sell-with and sell-out resources on behalf of service-provider partners globally and regionally. Additionally, the Dell EMC selling organization only gets paid when the partners sell successfully to the marketplace, emphasizing the vendor’s commitment to selling to customers together with partners.

Kevin Rhone, senior partnering consultant with the channel acceleration practice at Enterprise Strategy Group, said that the Dell EMC CSP track fits nicely into the ...