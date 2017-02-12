CoreDial Sees 35% Partner Community Growth

By Edward Gately

News

The CoreDial partner community now includes more than 600 partners and it anticipates attracting at least another 200 this year.

CoreDial’s partners use the company’s SwitchConnex SaaS platform and business model to provide UCaaS to more than 20,000 businesses throughout the United States. The company added more than 165 partners were added last year.

Alan Rihm, CoreDial’s CEO, tells Channel Partners the company now has partners in all but a handful of states. Its partners “typically are MSPs, VARs and IT solution providers," he said.

“In addition to just the volume of partners that are joining the program at an accelerating rate, the success they’re having once they join the program continues to be unprecedented," he said. “We historically have less than 1 percent churn, and that’s for partners who go through the program; typically, they’ll sign into an agreement with either program fees or minimums, things like that. At the end of the day it’s a very channel-friendly program. Our whole goal is to help them start driving profitable, recurring revenues quickly and not choke them with fees. For those who might join and realize it’s not really the right program for them, it’s less than 4-4.5 percent, which is really low."

CoreDial has more than 250,000 seats on its SwitchConnex platform, and adds 4,000 to 5,000 net new seats every month, Rihm said.

“We are always focused on signing up the right partners, getting the right partners into the right program, and then help really driving to get them successful," he said. “So over the last two years, we’ve hired over 75 people and the reason to do that was to not only double down on our tech stack, and make sure we had all the right products and services for the partners, but also to invest in the partner success programs. So we’ve put people in place … built up our sales organization and our partner-success organization, and then we put programs in place to help incentivize the partners to accelerate their growth."

CoreDial also continues to invest in SwitchConnex, Rihm said.

“We’ve added things like a commissioning module to help them to be able to commission their people and their agents, and we added a tax-automation engine to help remove friction from their ability to invoice, and adhere to regulatory and tax matters," he said. “We also have done additional integrations into new call-control platforms."