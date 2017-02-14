ConvergeOne, Windstream Among Avaya Partner Award Winners

By Edward Gately

News

AVAYA ENGAGE — IPC, Alliance Data, STL Communications, Windstream and ConvergeOne are the winners of Avaya Partner Awards at its Engage conference in Las Vegas.

The awards, presented to channel and vendor partners, are the first accolades to be presented at the five-day event and recognize partners across five categories, including: innovation, networking, midmarket, cloud and services; as well as an overall award for Partner of the Year.

“Hats off to all of our partners who join us this week to participate in Avaya Engage, and special congratulations to our award winners for their commitment to customers and passion to drive results," said Gary Levy, Avaya’s vice president of U.S. channels. “Our partners are an important part to Avaya's success, and it's with great honor to recognize this year's winners."

The following winners were announced during the Engage ceremony:

Innovation Partner of the Year: IPC

Networking Partner of the Year: Alliance Data

Midmarket Partner of the Year: STL Communications

Cloud Partner of the Year: Windstream

Service Partner of the Year: ConvergeOne

Overall Partner of the Year: ConvergeOne

“As an Avaya partner, ConvergeOne has demonstrated best-in-class growth in services with superb renewal rates, excellent customer retention and delivery metrics that demonstrate their absolute customer focus," Levy said. “Not only have they grown their Avaya Networking business five times over since 2015, but they have also been integral in several large strategic Breeze wins for Avaya in 2016."