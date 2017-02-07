Console Expands Into Cologix Data Centers

PRESS RELEASE — DENVER – February 7, 2017 – Enterprise customers in major U.S. and Canadian markets now have new choices for connectivity to cloud services. Cologix, a network neutral interconnection and data center company, announced today that Console, a leading provider of global direct connect solutions, has deployed network pathways into Cologix data centers in Dallas, Montreal, New Jersey and Toronto. Cologix customers spanning 13 data centers in those markets can now leverage Console’s technology and network to connect to business-critical SaaS applications, cloud providers and other enterprises.

“We continue to see high value in establishing direct connections to major cloud service providers as well as dense enterprise ecosystems, which Cologix provides within their data centers,” said Jef Graham, CEO of Console. “We are eager to leverage our presence in these new markets and look forward to growing with Cologix across its North American platform.”

The Cologix deployments allow Console to extend its interconnection technology to growing edge markets across North America. In turn, Cologix customers can access an even broader set of connectivity and cloud options through Console’s Software Defined Interconnection (SDI)-based solutions, enabling enhanced network security, improved performance and faster enterprise-to-cloud private connectivity that bypasses the public Internet.

“Access to cloud providers and network choice is going to be more and more important for customers looking to future-proof their IT deployments,” said Graham Williams, chief operating officer, Cologix. “While having those providers in the same location is optimal from a performance and cost perspective, our customers do sometimes need to connect to provider networks in different markets, which is where Console’s easy-to-use and highly secure technology provides significant value. We are happy to introduce Console’s services to our ecosystem of customers in Dallas, Montreal, New Jersey and Toronto.”

About Console Connect Inc.

The Cloud Connection Company

Console is a leading provider of global direct connect solutions, enabling its customers to privately access business-critical SaaS applications, cloud providers and other enterprises with the click of a button.

The Console platform delivers cloud connectivity through a unique blend of software and network infrastructure. It offers a reliable and consistent experience across its secure, high-performance environment. Console is the first company to fully automate switching and routing for seamless interconnection, avoiding the risks of sending traffic over the public Internet.

Console is a global leader in automated cloud connectivity and remote peering, operating since 2011, with more than 170 Points of Presence (PoPs) in over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.consoleconnect.com and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable data center and interconnection solutions from 24 prime interconnection locations across 9 strategic North American edge markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet’s new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.