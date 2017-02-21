Cohesity Integrates with Pure Storage

PRESS RELEASE — SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced a new integration with Pure Storage ( NYSE: PSTG), the market's leading independent solid-state array vendor, to deliver faster, more efficient data protection and recovery. The native integration with Pure Storage FlashArray//M also empowers customers to leverage public cloud storage for long-term data retention and accelerate DevOps with instantaneous copies of any production application.

By combining Cohesity's hyperconverged secondary storage platform with Pure's all-flash arrays for mission-critical applications, customers now have access to highly efficient and scalable infrastructure that extends across the data center. The integration allows companies to automatically consolidate a wide array of secondary storage tasks on Cohesity DataPlatform within the Pure operating environment, rather than wrangle a handful of fragmented and expensive point solutions for data protection, backup, file services, DevOps and analytics.

The integration between Pure and Cohesity provides the best of both worlds for data protection. Traditional backup software typically provides only weekly full and daily incremental backups, but Pure FlashArray//M snapshots offer more frequent backups (RPOs within a few minutes) and faster recovery times (nearly instantaneous RTOs), all without impacting the performance of the primary application.

With this integration, customers can dynamically tier snapshots between primary and secondary storage, keep their most recent snaps on Pure Storage for faster data protection and move long-term snapshots dynamically to Cohesity to reduce overall costs and create a second layer of protection. The Cohesity user interface eliminates the burden of backing up Pure snapshots manually by giving administrators the ability to assign protection policies to their Pure Storage volumes. This automates the snapshot creation and retention process across both Pure Storage arrays and Cohesity DataPlatform.

Additional Benefits of the Combined Solution

Automated management via pre- and post-snapshot scripts to put applications in an app-consistent state prior to initiating a snapshot

Ability to recover from Cohesity to any Pure Storage FlashArray//M in the same data center or in a separate disaster recovery site

Native integration with the Amazon, Google and Microsoft public clouds for low-cost retention of snapshots over the long term

Ability to instantaneously clone any snapshot at zero cost to a test/dev Pure Storage array to simplify provisioning of development environments

"Cohesity complements our all-flash strategy with a simplified data protection solution that improves recovery speed while lowering overall cost of ownership compared to ...