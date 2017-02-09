Cohesity Hires Nimble Storage Alum as Global Sales VP

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in January.**

Cohesity, the secondary storage provider, has hired a new sales leader.

Mark Parrinello now serves as vice president of worldwide sales for the Santa Clara, California-based company. His job involves working with customers as well as reseller partners.

Cohesity CEO Mohit Aron said Parrinello’s arrival comes during a time of “unprecedented growth" for the company.

"Enterprises around the world are struggling to manage and consolidate disparate silos of secondary storage across on-premises systems and in the cloud," Aron said. “Mark's passion for building deep user relationships and growing world-class sales teams will be invaluable as we continue to forge deep relationships with our customer and reseller community."

Parrinello said he looks forward to joining Cohesity as it continues its growth.

"Cohesity has built an impressive go-to-market operation around the innovative premise of enabling enterprises to consolidate all secondary storage use cases across on-premises and cloud infrastructure," he said. “Joining Cohesity is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as the company becomes a leading global IT supplier."

Cohesity uses a hyperconverged platform to consolidate secondary storage silos.

Parrinello most recently worked at Nimble Storage, where he was VP of sales for the Americas. That involved expanding Nimble Storage’s channel program and customer base. He worked at NetApp from 2009 to 2014 and at Kovarus from 2009 to 2009. He has been serving in sales leadership positions since 2001.

