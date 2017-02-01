Cisco Updates Tetration Analytics

PRESS RELEASE — SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Cisco (
Complex Applications Challenge Security
Today's complex business applications often span hundreds of servers residing on a wide array of heterogeneous infrastructure, both in the data center and in the cloud. This complexity is further compounded by virtualization technologies, application mobility and constant application changes due to modern DevOps environments. As a result, IT managers are challenged to understand an application's components, their communication pattern and dependencies -- all necessary to meet security requirements for modern applications.
Enhanced Security Through Application Segmentation
Tetration Analytics takes micro-segmentation -- a security technique enabling workload separation -- a leap further by delivering "application segmentation", which consistently drives policies across the application layer, regardless of where the application resides: virtualized, bare metal, physical servers, or in the cloud. Policies can be pushed to any vendor's firewall, and can be orchestrated at the network layer as well. Compared to static legacy solutions, Tetration provides actionable results dynamically based on behavior analysis of billions of flows, processes, and workload characteristics. Consistent policy is enforced through the workload agent for any workload, anywhere.
"As one of the nation's largest providers of post-acute healthcare services, HealthSouth is deploying Cisco ACI in multiple data centers as well as Cisco Tetration Analytics to increase our agility, provide better service and lay a solid foundation for the future," said Mike Kindle, VP of Technology Services, HealthSouth. "We will utilize Cisco data center solutions to quickly deploy virtualized services with a single pane of glass view, providing a high level of security and reliability. Cisco Tetration Analytics is helping us identify and move application workloads in ways we couldn't before."
New Tetration Deployment Options
Cisco is also delivering two new deployment models for Tetration Analytics. In addition to the original large scale platform, Cisco now offers a new smaller-scale platform, Tetration-M, suitable for deployments up to 1,000 workloads. Cisco is also introducing a new cloud appliance with software deployed in the public cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tetration Cloud -- also suitable for deployments up to ...