This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Cisco Updates Tetration Analytics
February 01, 2017 - News
Print
Comments

PRESS RELEASE — SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced today that Cisco Tetration Analytics™ now automates policy enforcement, enabling organizations to build secure environments for their business applications and also expands Tetration with new deployment options. Building on Tetration's original discovery and visibility capabilities, Cisco's latest software for Tetration Analytics now provides the industry's first consistent security policy enforcement applied holistically across each application. Policy is enforced regardless of where the application resides: virtual, bare metal, physical servers, or in private or public clouds, across any vendor's infrastructure. This new enforcement model binds policies to workload characteristics and behaviors while ensuring that the policy stays intact even as the workload moves.

Complex Applications Challenge Security
Today's complex business applications often span hundreds of servers residing on a wide array of heterogeneous infrastructure, both in the data center and in the cloud. This complexity is further compounded by virtualization technologies, application mobility and constant application changes due to modern DevOps environments. As a result, IT managers are challenged to understand an application's components, their communication pattern and dependencies -- all necessary to meet security requirements for modern applications.

Enhanced Security Through Application Segmentation
Tetration Analytics takes micro-segmentation -- a security technique enabling workload separation -- a leap further by delivering "application segmentation", which consistently drives policies across the application layer, regardless of where the application resides: virtualized, bare metal, physical servers, or in the cloud. Policies can be pushed to any vendor's firewall, and can be orchestrated at the network layer as well. Compared to static legacy solutions, Tetration provides actionable results dynamically based on behavior analysis of billions of flows, processes, and workload characteristics. Consistent policy is enforced through the workload agent for any workload, anywhere.

"As one of the nation's largest providers of post-acute healthcare services, HealthSouth is deploying Cisco ACI in multiple data centers as well as Cisco Tetration Analytics to increase our agility, provide better service and lay a solid foundation for the future," said Mike Kindle, VP of Technology Services, HealthSouth. "We will utilize Cisco data center solutions to quickly deploy virtualized services with a single pane of glass view, providing a high level of security and reliability. Cisco Tetration Analytics is helping us identify and move application workloads in ways we couldn't before."

New Tetration Deployment Options
Cisco is also delivering two new deployment models for Tetration Analytics. In addition to the original large scale platform, Cisco now offers a new smaller-scale platform, Tetration-M, suitable for deployments up to 1,000 workloads. Cisco is also introducing a new cloud appliance with software deployed in the public cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tetration Cloud -- also suitable for deployments up to ...

« Previous123Next »
Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 