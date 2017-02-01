Cisco: Unending Threats Up the Remediation Ante

By Lynn Haber

News

Organizations have a lot to worry about when it comes to cybersecurity – keeping the good stuff in and the bad guys out – and attacking the complexity of cyber threats and intrusions, which, according to Cisco’s 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report, is increasingly overwhelming for IT experts.

The vendor’s 10th annual report, divided into sections – attack behavior, defender behavior, Cisco 2017 security capabilities benchmark study, industry and conclusion – points to a revolving door of new attacks, the use of an increasing number of security products by IT departments, and restrained budgets and insufficient security expertise, often resulting in lost customers and business revenue.

So what keeps security professionals up at night? Their biggest concerns related to cyber attacks are: mobile devices – 58 percent ; data in the public cloud – 57 percent; cloud infrastructure – 57 percent; and user behavior – 57 percent.

The upside to the report are recommendations to meet the cybersecurity challenge, namely the need to operationalize people, processes and technology in an integrated manner, with automation being essential to the effort.

The hefty report points to more than a dozen key findings: