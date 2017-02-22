CenturyLink, VMware Go Deeper with Enterprise Cloud Partnership

By Craig Galbraith

CENTURYLINK ASCEND — CenturyLink and VMware said on Wednesday that they are expanding their collaboration in an effort to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption.

The companies will make more software-defined data center (SDDC) technologies available to enterprise customers, who will be able to combine VMware's offerings with CenturyLink's lineup of network, managed hosting and cloud services.

The announcement comes as partners descend on San Diego for the telco giant's Ascend event, with the core agenda taking place on Thursday. Partners from CenturyLink's Channel Alliance, Software Alliance, Federal Alliance, System Integrators Alliance and Strategic Partner Alliance all will be in attendance.

“More companies are looking for service-provider expertise in managing public and private cloud solutions in various hybrid IT models," said Bill Corbin, senior vice president of strategic partner alliances and channel operations, CenturyLink. “The expansion of our long-standing relationship with VMware benefits our customers through further enhancements to our cloud portfolio with deeper integration of VMware technologies."

The two companies' joint efforts can be seen in the CenturyLink Cloud, one of the largest VMware vSphere-based multi-tenant cloud environments in the world, and the CenturyLink Dedicated Cloud Compute, the vSphere-based private cloud service. It soon will include SDDC features based on VMware's NSX, vSAN and Cloud Foundation technologies.

“As business leaders map out a path to the cloud, they want simplicity, security and choice in how they consume and leverage IT services," said Geoff Waters, vice president, Global Service Provider Channel, VMware. “With a robust set of organizations utilizing VMware technologies, customers can benefit even further from CenturyLink’s expertise in building, managing and securing cloud environments across critical workloads, hybrid infrastructure, and vital network links."

CenturyLink manages more than 75,000 virtual machines for enterprise customers, deployed in 14 countries. The telco is one of the world's largest VMware vCloud Air Network service providers hosting and managing VMware infrastructure.

