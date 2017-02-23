CenturyLink Unveils IBM-Based EMM Solution

News

PRESS RELEASE — MONROE, La. – CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) has announced availability of an Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution based on IBM MaaS360 that helps customers better manage mobile devices, increase productivity and reduce security and compliance risks. This offering enables network administrators to deploy devices, deliver productivity apps and enable secure content collaboration on personal or corporate-owned devices with CenturyLink’s onboarding support, service level agreements and technical support.

"Today’s workforce is increasingly mobile, and therefore reliant on business-critical information accessed through mobile devices," said Troy Trenchard, vice president, product management, CenturyLink. "By leveraging our broad and deep portfolio of network services, voice services, managed services and business applications, customers can now rely on CenturyLink for a complete enterprise mobility management solution to support and safeguard their mobile workforce."

CenturyLink can help customers implement an enterprise-wide plan that supports EMM initiatives and provide technology consulting, onboarding, 24/7/365 customer support, easy to use self-service tools and a single invoice for all services.

IBM MaaS360 is an enterprise-grade EMM solution which allows customers to:

Manage smartphones, tablets and laptops running iOS, MacOS, Android and Windows

Separate personal and corporate data with containerization of email, calendar, contacts and apps

Deploy custom enterprise app catalogs for users to easily view and install available apps, and be alerted of updates

Alert administrators of device breaches in real time and prevent access to work apps from compromised devices

Enable access to corporate intranet sites, network, enterprise data and documents without device VPN

Industry analyst firm IDC estimated the EMM market is valued at $1.8 billion globally in 20151. Cisco forecasts that by 2020 there will be 11.6 billion mobile devices in the world.

CenturyLink’s EMM solution is available to support U.S.-based customers with SME to large global deployments (10-100,000-plus users) in a variety of industries, including education, healthcare, retail, financial services and manufacturing. A government solution is slated for late 2017. The company’s EMM solution is also available to CenturyLink Alliance program partners.

IDC, "Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software Market Shares, 2015: Consolidation of Vendors and Market Share Changes the Landscape," May 2016 | Doc #US40430516

is a global communications, hosting, cloud and IT services company enabling millions of customers to transform their businesses and their lives through innovative technology solutions. CenturyLink offers network and data systems management, Big Data analytics and IT consulting, and operates more than 55 data centers in North America, Europe and Asia. The company provides broadband, voice, video, data and managed services over a robust 250,000-route-mile U.S. fiber network and a 300,000-route-mile international transport network. Visit for more information.