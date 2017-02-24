CenturyLink Recognizes Intelisys, TBI, Cisco Among Top Partners

By Craig Galbraith

News

CENTURYLINK ASCEND — CenturyLink on Thursday night handed out awards to the top partners across its various alliance groups.

The traditional CenturyLink Channel Alliance (CCA) program honored Acuity as its Velocity Partner of the Year and Intellys as its Up and Coming Partner of the Year. Master-agent giant TBI took home hardware as CCA's Retention Partner of the Year, while Spearhead garnered recognition as Innovation Partner of the Year.

Master-agent Intelisys was crowned CCA's Partner of the Year overall.

CenturyLink's new Software Alliance Partner Program gave Innovation Partner of the Year honors to Manhattan Associates. Thales grabbed Velocity Partner of the Year recognition, while Bitnami is the Cloud Marketplace Partner of the Year.

Dynatrace earned top honors as overall Partner of the Year.

CenturyLink's Systems-Integration Alliance tapped Hewlett Packard Enterprise as Velocity Partner of the Year and IBM as System Integration Partner of the Year.

Strategic Partner Alliances Innovation Partner of the Year went to NetScout. VMware took home the Velocity Partner of the Year category win, while Cisco was named overall Strategic Partner Alliances Partner of the Year.

