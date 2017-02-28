CenturyLink Debuts Cloud Application Manager

"Many of our customers and partners struggle with the business challenge of determining the best execution venue for their business applications," said David Shacochis, vice president of Hybrid IT product management, CenturyLink. "We designed Cloud Application Manager to give our customers a wide variety of infrastructure options across diverse public and private cloud environments. Cloud Application Manager helps companies avoid vendor lock-in, automate application deployments, scale workloads across disparate hosting environments, and optimize their costs over time. These benefits are available in a self-service model, or one that is actively managed by CenturyLink team members."

"CenturyLink is delivering on the cloud strategy they've been articulating for several years," said Lynda Stadtmueller, vice president of cloud services, Stratecast|Frost & Sullivan. "The Cloud Application Manager platform will enable end-users to easily move into a multi-cloud environment."

Cloud Application Manager combines new investment in the automated delivery of CenturyLink managed services with recently acquired ElasticBox technology to create a powerful service framework. Users can consume Cloud Application Manager via the cloud version (SaaS) or the data center version (a virtual appliance that runs on-premises in their data center). This usage-based platform allows customers to consume the value-added services they need with a consolidated bill and a simplified, yet powerful, interface.

The platform demonstrates CenturyLink's ongoing commitment to build and invest in technologies that help customers and partners achieve their digital transformation goals. CenturyLink delivers additional value with its IT consulting and managed services expertise.

