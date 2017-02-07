BullsEye Names New Channel Sales, Corporate Account Executives

By Edward Gately

News

Business telecommunications provider BullsEye Telecom has appointed Brian Babich as vice president of channel sales and Chris Otenbaker as VP of corporate accounts.

Babich is a 22-year telecom veteran who has served in both direct and channel sales leadership roles at BullsEye. Tim Basa, who previously held this position, is now president at Telegration.

Babich led the national direct sales team prior to spearheading the channel. BullsEye says its channel-recruitment growth has increased by an average of 11 percent in the last two years.

“Through the company’s multi-location blueprint model, it is partnering with more value-added resellers (VARs) and managed services providers (MSPs) to help them achieve greater penetration in their existing base," Babich said.

BullsEye said its ability to integrate digital voice/VoIP, broadband and managed services expands the opportunities for VARs and MSPs that already manage their clients’ network infrastructure. For these businesses, a partnership with BullsEye “simplifies sourcing and provides them with a single point of contact for support," it said.

“Our capabilities give them the opportunity to capture and generate recurring revenue from their base," Babich added.

Otenbaker joined BullsEye in October 2009 as a client relations manager and most recently was director of corporate accounts.

“Having served as a brand ambassador to our clients, I am passionate about our clients being excited with the solutions we propose and benefiting from the tangible results as they use them," he said. “Our goal remains to cultivate a strong base of BullsEye promoters."