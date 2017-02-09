Bromium Reinvents Partner Program Along With Retooled Business

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Bromium has replaced its previous partner program with a new “simplified and streamlined" program open to commercial and government partners.

The new program offers “aggressive" incentives for those willing to get started immediately, according to the company, which provides virtualization-based enterprise security.

B.J. Ferguson, Bromium’s channel sales manager, tells Channel Partners the company recently retooled its business and “our new program reinvents what was created four years ago."

“Our new program is much more collaborative and provides more value to our existing partners as well as prospective partners interested in selling virtualization-based security to large customers," he said. “Based on how fast our business is growing, the time is right to partner with us."

Bromium’s partner network includes VARs, distributors, resellers and technology partners.

“As our CEO Gregory Webb says, ‘this is not your mother's Bromium’," Ferguson said. “We've recently announced the newest version of Bromium Secure Platform which has generated a lot of interest. This has allowed us to speed deployment, increase the time-to-value of our products – which we believe partners will find delightful – while remaining solid and consistent in its ability to stop malware in its tracks. Bromium is the most robust and efficient platform on the market to stop threats such as crypto-lockers and other ransomware trojans. Due to this exciting change at Bromium, we felt the need to reinvent our partner program."

Ferguson said the program will give partners: generous points on deals made in this first year; PR and field marketing opportunities; marketing development funds for targeted activities; a new portal where they will have access to see the status of their current opportunities; a certification program to train technical personnel so they can get started quickly; marketing support to help shorten their sales cycle; and executive commitment from the company.

“Formalizing our partner strategy is the next step in accelerating our growth while delivering our proven endpoint protection to organizations looking to stop the ill effects of ransomware and malware while providing real-time monitoring and threat analysis," Webb said. “We’ve had great success with our existing partners and look forward to expanding those relationships as the C-suite continues to wrestle with the balance between preventing their end users from clicking and striving to be innovative. Bromium eliminates this dichotomy – allowing for innovation because users don’t have to be held back."

It's been a busy start to the year for Bromium. The company last month launched its new Endpoint Security and Risk Assessment, which is designed to rapidly determines how an organization can benefit from virtualization-based security, and identifies the top risks within existing security defenses.