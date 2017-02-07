Barracuda Debuts 'Cloud Ready' Program

News

PRESS RELEASE — CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE: CUDA) -

Highlights:

Barracuda's new "Cloud Ready" program accelerates customers' ability to move applications and workloads to the cloud by providing 90-day trial licenses for use in their choice of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

With the "Cloud Ready" program, customers that purchase a new on-premises Barracuda Web Application Firewall or Barracuda NextGen Firewall can receive a cloud license to deploy the same solution in AWS and Azure at no additional cost for up to 90 days.

Barracuda's "Cloud Ready" program enables customers to sample cloud for their new and/or existing workloads, without the burden of having to determine where or how to allocate security resources.

Barracuda today announced its new "Cloud Ready" program designed to help organizations securely extend their workloads and applications into cloud environments. With each new purchase of an on-premises Barracuda NextGen Firewall or Barracuda Web Application Firewall – including both physical and virtual deployments – Barracuda provides a cloud license for the same solution in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure (Azure) at no additional cost for up to 90 days. Leveraging Barracuda's cloud-enabled security suite, organizations can deploy their applications and workloads securely with the same powerful capabilities and intuitive user interface whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

"In the burgeoning cloud era, IT buyers are in the difficult position of trying to meet the computing needs of today while determining where the compute environment will live over the next few years," said BJ Jenkins, CEO, Barracuda. "With our "Cloud Ready" program, Barracuda helps to simplify that process. We are empowering customers to make the right decisions for their businesses today, while enabling them to begin sampling cloud with new or existing workloads secured with leading-edge application security and firewall technology."

Growing Cloud Adoption & Bridge-to-Cloud

Global spending on cloud infrastructure is estimated to grow from $50 billion in 2016 to more than $228 billion by 2026. As many organizations look to leverage cloud resources, operating in a hybrid architecture is often a necessary part of cloud adoption. As a result, most IT organizations are trying to determine how their traditional on-premises infrastructure will work when they start leveraging cloud resources, as well as what to put where, what works best in which environment, or what may need to be kept on-premises. At the same time, security remains a top concern and often a significant burden on under-resourced IT departments.

"While evaluating, implementing and managing security has always been difficult, it has been made more so in the cloud era," said Michael Osterman, president and principal analyst, Osterman Research. "Offerings like Barracuda's 'Cloud Ready' program gives customers a way to leverage cloud resources and not worry about how they might allocate security resources. This program is particularly interesting for IT decision makers deciding what ...