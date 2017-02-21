Avnet Partners Get relayr's Channel-Only IoT Deployment Time Reducer

News

PRESS RELEASE — PHOENIX – February 21, 2017 – Avnet (NYSE: AVT) today introduced a unique service to jumpstart partners’ abilities to create Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for their customers. Available to the channel only through Avnet’s Technology Solutions business, U.S. and Canada partners will now have access to relayr’s 5-4-3 Innovation Acceleration process. Partners can use this service to dramatically shorten their customers’ development time for IoT solutions, transforming an idea into a functioning IoT prototype in as little as five weeks.

This service offering from Avnet and relayr helps partners manage and accelerate their customers’ digital transformation with end-to-end support in three focused stages:

Kickstart: Lasting 5 days, a hands-on workshop enables customers to identify three leading ideas and create an implementation roadmap for IoT solutions specific to their enterprise. The workshops can be led by IoT experts from relayr or certified partners.

Lasting days, a hands-on workshop enables customers to identify three leading ideas and create an implementation roadmap for IoT solutions specific to their enterprise. The workshops can be led by IoT experts from relayr or certified partners. Accelerate : Over 4 weeks, the selected idea from the Kickstart phase is rapidly developed and tested to create a working prototype. IoT experts from Avnet and relayr are available to help partners throughout the prototyping process.

: Over weeks, the selected idea from the Kickstart phase is rapidly developed and tested to create a working prototype. IoT experts from Avnet and relayr are available to help partners throughout the prototyping process. Traction: Spanning 3 months, the prototype is fully tested, giving the customer a real-life use case to provide critical insights for mass production and rollout planning, and accelerate their time to market.

“relayr’s 5-4-3 Innovation Acceleration process addresses the greatest challenge many of our partners are facing – how to help customers initiate an IoT project,” said Colin Blair, vice president of data analytics and IoT solutions, Avnet Technology Solutions, Americas. “Our partners will be able to use this service to fast track IoT solutions – within one business quarter – that can easily be integrated with their customers’ existing technology environments. Working together, Avnet and relayr will give partners the foundation they need to help their customers create IoT solutions from simple experimentation to full-scale deployments.”

The 5-4-3 Innovation Acceleration process is now available on the Avnet Cloud Marketplace. Partners will be able to feature the service on their own marketplaces, giving them the ability to bundle it with their own IP and services, and further tailor the solution to their customers’ unique needs and business environments. Additionally, partners can use this service in their own business environments if they are looking to expand into developing their own custom IP or solutions related to IoT.

“Our new service accelerates the digital transformation process by providing all the key components for advancing complete IoT solutions. Avnet has the market know-how and experience to deliver those solutions with the value demanded by the channel,” said Rick Caylor, director of business development, North America, relayr. “As partners and customers transition from the prototypes developed through the service to mass rollout, they can rely on Avnet’s scale and technical expertise to help partners and their customers turn their IoT visions into a reality.”

Avnet’s approach to IoT exemplifies how Avnet is helping partners excel through specialization while capitalizing on the high-growth, next-generation technologies that are redefining the future. In addition to IoT, partners can leverage Avnet’s in-depth expertise in complementary technology market segments, including the cloud, cognitive computing, the data center, data analytics, mobility, security and enterprise networking, and training and education.

Solutions from relayr have been available through Avnet since 2016, and the cloud-based enterprise middleware platform from relayr allows communications from any service, any software, any platform, and any sensor. To learn more about relayr’s 5-4-3 Innovation Acceleration process and how Avnet can help partners grow their IoT businesses, contact your Avnet representative or check out the Avnet Cloud Marketplace offerings from relayr.