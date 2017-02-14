Avnet Joins AWS Government Reseller Program, Partners With Information Builders

News

PRESS RELEASE — PHOENIX — February 14, 2017 —Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) today announced that its Technology Solutions business can now provide solutions on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud to state and local government organizations and education institutions (SLED) through the AWS Authorized Government Reseller Program. Avnet partners can address their SLED customers’ needs through the award-winning Avnet Cloud Marketplace, which provides a one-stop shop for cloud service offerings and solutions. The AWS Authorized Government Reseller Program enables Avnet to resell AWS services to its public sector customers around the world. The program is designed for APN Consulting Partners who have built their AWS practice to include value-added solutions, services, or support, such as professional services and management of customer AWS deployments.

“Membership in the AWS Authorized Government Reseller program adds a valuable element to the Avnet Cloud Marketplace by giving our partners access to deliver innovative AWS cloud solutions,” said Sergio Farache, senior vice president of strategy and specialist business units for Avnet Technology Solutions, Americas. “We can now give our partners a new set of resources and tools that allow them to quickly serve government customers and their unique workload needs, while providing them with solutions to better serve their constituents.”

Partners will be able to engage Avnet’s dedicated solutions specialists to develop complete AWS-based cloud solutions and navigate the unique needs of the SLED market and related regulations. Partners will also be able to access:

A secure web-based portal with functionality that enables resellers to simplify, track, manage and optimize AWS provisioning, usage and invoicing

Technical resources, account provisioning support, and monthly reporting

Dashboard and drilldown views across all accounts

Automated individual and aggregate account usage reporting

Multi-tier/multi-customer bill reporting

The ability to manage pricing and discounting by customer

Partners targeting the SLED market can further increase their skills through Avnet’s award-winning education services, which feature a wide variety of training and certification offerings. Specifically, Avnet is an AWS Authorized Training Partner that teaches IT professionals and business leaders how to deliver cloud-based solutions and applications. Partners can also offer this AWS training to their customers for additional revenue opportunities and to help ensure their customers get the most out of their new technology investments.

Avnet’s membership in the AWS Government Reseller Program builds upon Avnet’s solutions specialist approach to accelerate the channel’s abilities to capitalize on ...