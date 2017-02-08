Avnet Adds Training for Certain Lenovo Products

News

PRESS RELEASE — PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet Technology Solutions (NYSE: AVT), today announced that its training division, Avnet Academy, is expanding its education portfolio to include comprehensive training courses for Lenovo’s System x and Flex products. This is now available to partners and their customers in all the countries where Avnet operates around the globe.

Avnet continues to invest in delivering IT training and certification services, principally around the high-growth technologies that align with Avnet’s solutions specialist approach. Lenovo is an existing strategic supplier for Avnet, and this agreement will further support partners and their customers to develop, implement and maintain business solutions that rely on Lenovo technology.

IT education and certification training enables IT professionals to become more highly qualified. According to IDC*, certified IT professionals take training at a far greater rate than their uncertified colleagues. The study showed that certified professionals are:

Almost three times more likely to take classroom training

Seven times more likely to take self-paced e-learning courses

Ten times more likely to take instructor-led e-learning classes.

Hees Ham, vice president of Education Services, North America at Avnet Technology Solutions, said, “We’re providing our partners with tools and training to help their end customers accelerate their careers. With our Lenovo training path, we will help guide IT professionals to ensure they have the skills, certifications and tools needed to handle real-world, next-generation technology environments.”

Alex M. Badia, director, Data Center Group Services Training at Lenovo, said, “As a leading solutions specialist, the launch of this program by Avnet makes it simpler for partners and their customers to build up knowledge and become more highly qualified, which in turn helps them to transform technology into business solutions and further accelerate their success.”

Supporting the new Lenovo agreement, Avnet is running pilot partner programs to encourage the successful promotion of training. They will offer rewards for positioning training effectively, with the aim of driving accelerated growth in education services.

*Source: Training Buyer Perception Survey, IDC, November 2015

Click to tweet: Avnet Academy is expanding its #ittraining portfolio to include courses for #Lenovo System X and Flex products.

Stay up to date on Avnet Technology Solutions, North America, on Twitter: @AvnetAdvantage.

Connect with Avnet Technology Solutions on LinkedIn: Avnet Technology Solutions.

For more information on Avnet Technology Solutions, please visit ats.avnet.com.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet, Inc.

From components to cloud and design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology globally by providing them with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.