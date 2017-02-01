Avaya Partners Relieved by Chapter 11 Filing, Decision Not to Sell Call-Center Business

By Edward Gately

News

Avaya’s partners weren’t caught off guard by its chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing two weeks ago and believe the company will emerge as an even stronger software and services provider.

Channel Partners spoke with a number of Avaya’s partners to gauge their reactions to the chapter 11 filing, as well as the company’s decision not to sell its call-center business.

Avaya has been transitioning from a legacy hardware business to a software and services company, and has been looking for ways to decrease its debt load of about $6.3 billion.

Randy Koerber, CEO of Data Voice Exchange, said he was happy to hear Avaya isn’t selling its call-center business because it “would have been a nightmare, because [of] too many parties involved."

“That's Avaya's flagship; if all of a sudden you have to go to two places for support, that makes it ugly," he said.

Koerber said his customers mostly are in the midmarket, so there hasn’t been any pushback.

“In the midmarket space, they're pretty confident that this happens, and a lot of companies go through it and come back out," he said. “They have some IT infrastructure and support, but also rely heavily on our expertise and what we can bring to the table, and as long as we're comfortable, they're comfortable. I've been dealing with Avaya since they were [part of] AT&T – since 1984 – and I know they're not going anywhere."

Kenneth Heitner, president and CEO of Consolidated Technologies, said, “As ironic as is sounds, the news of the chapter 11 reorganization was almost a positive — because the prior uncertainty was worse than the action of addressing the debt."

“It is better that Avaya didn't sell off [its] contact-center business; it has tremendous value," he said. “If they can renegotiate and reduce the debt without sacrificing their leading position in that market, it's a good thing. I am approaching this with the view that addressing the debt is somewhat separate from the ongoing operating of the business. We have many customers with whom we work every day and are providing them with the same quality service and products. If Avaya can act the same way, while working through the debt, it's good for everyone."

Heitner said reaction from customers has run the gamut, from understanding “the way private equity management works," to those simply “not willing to take any risk and are either pausing on their purchases or are beginning to investigate alternative solutions."

“I think it's still very early and I am hopeful that this can be addressed and closed out quickly so those customers will have the peace of mind that Avaya, with whatever changes are made, will still be the right solution," he said. “Our job is educating our customers of that reality because it is very easy to make a decision based upon the moment.

Heitner said he doesn’t think it’s going to be “an easy six months and partners’ businesses will feel ...