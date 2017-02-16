Avant, Green House Data Team Up in the Data Center

By Craig Galbraith

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

A new channel partnership brings together Avant, the master agent and IT provider, and Green House Data, the Wyoming-based provider of data-center services. Avant's partner base now will be able to sell Green house's IT infrastructure and services.

“VARs, agents, and MSPs all take advantage of Avant’s sales tools, industry knowledge, and certified staff to connect with service providers offering cloud, colocation, and connectivity solutions," said Brian Parsons, Green House Data's channel chief. “Our green-powered, customizable, service-focused approach to data center services will be a great addition to the Avant ecosystem."

Green House has seven data centers across the Pacific Northwest, central U.S. and East Coast. The company offers a full service portfolio that it says is backed by 'round-the-clock support. Its services are catered to businesses of all sizes.

“We’re thrilled to now provide Green House Data solutions to our network of savvy agents and their energy-aware customers," said Drew Lydecker, president and co-founder, Avant.

Breaking it down further, Avant's partners will have access to Green House Data's public, private, or hybrid cloud hosting; colocation; disaster recovery; desktop as a service; and managed IT services including cloud security, firewalls, load balancing and application hosting.

It's been a big couple of months for Green House Data, which just four weeks ago joined the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.