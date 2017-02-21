Atera Adds Features to MSP Platform

News

PRESS RELEASE — NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera, developer of the cloud-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Professional Services Automation (PSA), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced it has added new automation features and upgrades to the platform that offers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) improved performance and efficiency.

“The IT market is constantly evolving, and we want to ensure our MSP partners have the best monitoring technology in order to gain a competitive advantage in the industry,” said Gil Pekelman, CEO at Atera. “That means adding new features to help MSPs scale and automate their processes. Our platform’s agility and our investment in R&D enable us to improve existing features and add better ones faster than any other monitoring platform on the market today. The new features and enhancements are bringing us one step closer to our vision of being the only tool MSPs need to manage their customers’ needs.”

Atera’s new technology improvements were designed to strengthen MSPs’ businesses through automation—ultimately, enabling them to provide a better experience for their customers. MSPs utilizing Atera’s platform will benefit from the following new features that will streamline the automation process:

Added Auto Healing Scripts, which is a new feature that triggers a script to run when a threshold level is exceeded

Enhanced out-of-the-box monitoring, further increasing the simplicity and ease-of-use by expanding the network monitoring range

Full integration of Splashtop, saving time and increasing MSP efficiency when connecting to remote machines

Streamlined agent installation process through newly integrated troubleshooting diagnostics, improving the speed and ease of installing agents—which combined with Atera’s unlimited agent approach—offers MSPs a greater competitive advantage

In addition to the automation, Atera further upgraded the platform as described below.

Added script categories, which provides the option to classify scripts by category, making it easier to organize and search

User activity status updates, enabling MSPs to see if an account is active, disconnected, idle, or locked before remotely connecting to the workstation

Integrated Wake-on-LAN (WoL) capabilities, allowing a computer to be turned on or awakened directly from the Atera console

Detailed invoicing creation based on contract type, ticket, and time entry

Automatic alert system for expiring contracts via email

Ticket timer options, providing greater flexibility when setting up a ticket both automatically and manually

Ability to edit or reclassify a ticket name

Auto-save text added to tickets

Atera is always listening to feedback from MSPs to simplify and improve their monitoring technology.

