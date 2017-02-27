This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

AT&T Nips Verizon in Brand Ranking, Charter Rises
By James Anderson
February 27, 2017 - News
Print
Comments

AT&T has passed Verizon in the latest telecom brand ranking.

Brand Finance, which ranks the highest revenue-yielding brands for multiple industries, reports that AT&T has passed its rival as the world’s most valuable telecommunications brand.

Customer satisfaction and loyalty tied to AT&T’s brand will contribute to $87 billion in revenue this year, the study concluded. That’s a 45 percent increase, according to Brand Finance.

The acquisition of DirecTV and other purchases outside of the U.S. have led to “continued growth in brand value" for AT&T. Meanwhile, a potential Verizon-Charter merger might put Big Red back on top. Verizon’s brand will lead to $65.8 billion this year, according to the study.

“Such a deal would create the US’ biggest internet provider and is yet another example of the consolidation affecting the industry," the report said. “Verizon’s share price jumped as the speculation continued though has since cooled after the deal failed to materialize and concerns were raised at the levels of debt the new entity would be exposed to."

Verizon and AT&T play a behemoth role in the U.S. indirect technology sales channel. Other partner-oriented companies on the list include Charter (13th), which didn’t make the list last year; CenturyLink (79th); Windstream (81st); Vonage (163rd); and EarthLink (197th), which was just purchased by Windstream. RingCentral cracked the Top 500 list for the first time at 230th.

Verizon had topped the rankings since 2014.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 