AT&T Nips Verizon in Brand Ranking, Charter Rises

By James Anderson

News

AT&T has passed Verizon in the latest telecom brand ranking.

Brand Finance, which ranks the highest revenue-yielding brands for multiple industries, reports that AT&T has passed its rival as the world’s most valuable telecommunications brand.

Customer satisfaction and loyalty tied to AT&T’s brand will contribute to $87 billion in revenue this year, the study concluded. That’s a 45 percent increase, according to Brand Finance.

The acquisition of DirecTV and other purchases outside of the U.S. have led to “continued growth in brand value" for AT&T. Meanwhile, a potential Verizon-Charter merger might put Big Red back on top. Verizon’s brand will lead to $65.8 billion this year, according to the study.

“Such a deal would create the US’ biggest internet provider and is yet another example of the consolidation affecting the industry," the report said. “Verizon’s share price jumped as the speculation continued though has since cooled after the deal failed to materialize and concerns were raised at the levels of debt the new entity would be exposed to."

Verizon and AT&T play a behemoth role in the U.S. indirect technology sales channel. Other partner-oriented companies on the list include Charter (13th), which didn’t make the list last year; CenturyLink (79th); Windstream (81st); Vonage (163rd); and EarthLink (197th), which was just purchased by Windstream. RingCentral cracked the Top 500 list for the first time at 230th.

Verizon had topped the rankings since 2014.