AT&T, Mobility Workers Avoid Strike for Now

By Craig Galbraith

News

AT&T Mobility workers won't be hitting the picket lines this week or anytime in the very near future. The communications giant and the Communications Workers of America, the union that represents the employees, on Saturday agreed to extend their current contract and continue negotiations.

"The ongoing negotiations reflect the spirit of the longstanding relationship between the company and the union," AT&T said in a prepared statement.

The contract covers more than 20,000 employees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. It's known as AT&T's "Mobility Orange" unit.

Workers held rallies in various parts of the country leading up to Saturday's announcement.

"The company realizes we're mobilizing, being treated unfairly," Johnny Lyttle, a CWA Union representative, told WCYB-TV at a rally in Lebanon, Virginia. "We deserve a middle-class status working for a multibillion-dollar company."

"The contract CWA leaders are threatening to strike over covers good paying U.S. jobs averaging nearly $70,000 a year and benefits," an AT&T spokesperson told the TV station. "… We're not proposing to cut anyone's pay …"

As we reported on Friday, some of the conflict between the two sides involves the outsourcing of jobs to countries such as Mexico and the Philippines. The CWA said its call-center, wireless-retail and field-worker members have "deep frustration" watching jobs be sent out of the country.

