Aryaka Hires Masergy, XO Sales Alum as VP of Americas

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

SD-WAN provider Aryaka has appointed Nick Fan, formerly with Masergy, as vice president and general manager of Americas.

In his new role, Fan will lead sales and channel functions for Aryaka in the Americas. With more than 15 years of experience, Fan joins Aryaka as it is “aggressively expanding its market footprint as a leader in the global SD-WAN space," the company said.

As regional vice president with Masergy, he helped the company grow its sales by more than 200 percent. Before Masergy, he spent 11 years at XO Communications in a sales leadership role.

“There is a phenomenal revenue opportunity for Aryaka in the channel, especially with system integrators (SIs) and value-added resellers (VARs), in addition to master agents," Fan said. “I look forward to further expanding the company’s sales and channel organizations and scaling our market footprint in the Americas."

Aryaka said Fan’s appointment also reinforces its commitment to expanding its channel business. Aryaka’s partners contributed more than 75 percent of bookings in 2016, up from 15 percent in early 2015.

“Aryaka is growing at an exponential pace," said Jim Hilbert, Aryaka’s chief revenue officer. “We recently completed a $45 million Series D round of financing led by Third Point Ventures and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners and have experienced 100 percent year-over-year growth for five consecutive quarters. I’m pleased to welcome Nick to Aryaka, and am confident that his expertise and insights will continue to propel Aryaka towards establishing itself as the future of global connectivity."