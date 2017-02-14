Amazon 'Chimes' In on Crowded Video Conferencing Services Market

News

By Kurt Marko

Not content to dominate the IaaS market for cloud infrastructure, Amazon has been easing into end-user business applications, first with its Workspaces desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and now with Chime, a UC service that combines voice, video, chat and online meetings.

Chime joins a crowded market with products from technology titans like Adobe (Connect), Cisco (WebEx), Google (Hangouts) and Microsoft (Skype for Business) as well as telecom giants like AT&T (Collaborate) and Verizon (Virtual Communications Express), and a host of pure-play vendors including 8x8, Fuze, join.me, RingCentral and Vidyo.

Given such a mature and diverse market, Amazon will have a challenge in making Chime stand out from the crowd. Still, its feature list does check all the important boxes; it introduces some innovative additions, plus it has the power, stability and reputation of AWS infrastructure standing behind it.

As expected of every IP-based communication service, Chime provides high-fidelity voice, video and text/chat services, both as peer-to-peer calls and group conferences. Group conferences, which can accommodate up to 100 people, support both live video and screen sharing, personalized meeting URLs, and recording. Chime is device-agnostic but built with mobile users in mind and includes native apps for Android, iOS, Mac OS and Windows, along with API integration to Google Calendar and Outlook for scheduling.

Indeed, Chime's cross-platform integration borrows an idea from Apple's Continuity and Windows Continuum by allowing attendees to start a meeting with one client and switch to another without dropping the connection.

Other intriguing Chime features include:

(feature list on next page)