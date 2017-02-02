Advantage Partners Get Full Slate of China Telecom Services

Advantage Communications Group, LLC (“Advantage”), a leading provider of telecom and IT solutions for business customers worldwide, today announced that they have extended their existing partnership agreement with China Telecom Americas ("CTA"). This agreement enables Advantage to offer CTA’s full portfolio of advanced network services to their global base of clients and partners.

CTA is the preeminent international subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation Limited, the largest fixed landline and broadband operator in the world. They deliver a comprehensive range of high quality telecommunications services based on next generation technology, exceptional customer service, and a visionary approach to international telecommunications in over 70 countries around the world. Advantage’s clients and partners will have immediate access to CTA’s turnkey suite of advanced communications solutions, including their MPLS, Cloud, Ethernet, Internet and International next-generation Private Line offerings.

“We are excited about this partnership and the value that China Telecom America’s world-class solutions bring to our customers and partners,” said Jesse Bernstein-Ansaldi, Director of International Sales for Advantage. “The China market is a growing one for us, and the combination of CTA’s network coverage, capabilities and capacity will help us meet client’s requirements for connectivity in the Americas, China and Asia.”

"Well established channel partners like Advantage play a critical role in our strategy, providing customers with the expertise needed throughout the sales and implementation process," stated Stephanie Condrell, Director of Strategic Accounts & Channel Solutions at China Telecom Americas. "We are thrilled to have them as a partner and we look forward to continued success together."

ABOUT ADVANTAGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, LLC

Advantage takes a proactive approach to solving our client’s technology challenges. Leveraging relationships with over 100 of the world’s strongest telecom, cloud and managed service providers, we architect, implement and manage innovative solutions at the most competitive rates. Our experienced customer service team supports all the services we recommend, so clients can focus their time and energy on running their core business. Our services also include proprietary management software, which offers clients customizable visibility and reporting of all their telecom, cloud and mobility data. That’s why businesses that rely on their critical IT infrastructure also rely on Advantage to help them reduce costs and improve efficiencies. To learn more about how Advantage can help your business, please visit http://www.advantagecg.com.

ABOUT CHINA TELECOM AMERICAS

China Telecom Americas is a wholly-owned US-based subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies offering network, voice and cloud services to companies, organizations and international carriers requiring international access to China and beyond. With headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, and offices in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Jose, Toronto and Sao Paolo, China Telecom Americas provides locally-based, one-stop-shop, turn-key solutions for everything from China domestic and international data circuits to IDC services, network management, equipment management, system integration and more. For more information, please visit http://www.ctamericas.com.