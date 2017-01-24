Windstream Cuts Jobs, Says It's Unrelated to EarthLink Merger

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for the latest edition of the Channel Partners telecom and IT layoff tracker.**

Windstream on Tuesday confirmed it has eliminated 164 jobs in an effort to “efficiently manage the business," and align resources to current work demands and opportunities.

The job cuts are in various workgroups, including engineering, finance and information technology. Twenty-five positions are in Little Rock, Arkansas, where its headquarters is located, and the rest are in various locations across the country.

David Avery, Windstream’s vice president of corporate affairs, tells Channel Partners the company has made “great strides repositioning Windstream to better serve our customers."

“We have transformed our network in terms of both reliability and capability and are poised to make significant progress in 2017 across all of our business units, particularly with the addition of EarthLink this spring," he said.

Windstream’s workforce totals about 12,000.

“Decisions that affect our employees are difficult, but necessary to manage our costs and position the company for success," Avery said. “Windstream will provide severance and other benefits to those affected."

Windstream’s acquisition of EarthLink has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission. Integration teams are working toward a targeted close date of March 1, Avery said.

“This initiative (job cuts) is unrelated to the EarthLink transaction," he said. “Integration teams continue their work to finalize staffing plans for the combined company."

For the third quarter of 2016, Windstream reported a $66.2 million loss, and $1.34 billion in revenue. That compares to a $7.2 million loss, and $1.5 billion in revenue for the same quarter in 2015.