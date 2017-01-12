Westcon-Comstor Adds Smart Technologies to Federal Program

News

PRESS RELEASE — TARRYTOWN, N.Y.—Jan. 11, 2017—As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to drive extraordinary communications possibilities in the modern workplace, Westcon-Comstor is again expanding its UCC portfolio to help IT services providers better manage these trends. The addition of SMART Technologies’ complete line of interactive whiteboards, interactive displays and software gives resellers broader access to the visual collaboration solutions driving the next wave of operational engagement.

“While technology is unquestioningly changing the face of today’s organizational landscape, it’s already long defined our workforce,” said Barat Dickman, vice president and general manager of the Westcon-Comstor Unified Communications and Collaboration Solutions Practice. “The reality is that millennial’s were raised with the expectation of information ubiquity and the ability to share ideas easily, conveniently and instantly. SMART’s technology zeros in on that mindset and delivers. With the support of the Westcon-Comstor Unified Communications and Collaboration Solutions Practice’s sales enablement, training and education programs, resellers are ideally positioned to help bring these solutions to market.”

Effective immediately, North American resellers supporting the government sector can offer SMART’s complete line of enterprise solutions including: SMART kapp, SMART kapp iQ, SMART kapp iQ Pro, SMART Room Systems, SMART Board 8000-series interactive flat panels, SMART Meeting Pro software and installation services.

Expanding Federal Reach, Capabilities, Opportunities and Prospects

Westcon-Comstor helps federal resellers seamlessly, securely and profitably deliver government and federal technology solutions. The value-added distributor provides essential support through its dedicated team focused on expanding its reseller partners’ reach, capabilities, opportunities and prospects. The Westcon-Comstor GSA program enables U.S. federal government agencies to expedite the purchase of IT products rather than engage in a long and detailed bidding process.

To learn more about the Westcon-Comstor GSA services or to apply to its GSA program, contact Brenda Reynolds at 703-345-5229 or email her at Brenda.Reynolds@westcongroup.com.

Unifying Business Needs

The Westcon-Comstor Unified Communications and Collaboration Practice enables vendors and solution providers to deliver and create seamless interactions anytime, anywhere. With a unique physical and digital distribution network, the Westcon-Comstor UCC Practice extends its partners’ global reach while providing the local expertise to successfully navigate worldwide opportunities. The practice also helps solution providers and vendors grow by offering vendor-authorized training programs, business-extending lifecycle and professional services, and future-forward enablement tools.

The Westcon-Comstor Unified Communications and Collaboration Practice maintains a strong portfolio of technology-leading and emerging vendors delivering the solutions end users need to connect, create and evolve. In addition to its UCC Practice, Westcon-Comstor also offers worldwide capabilities in Cloud, Global Deployment and Services, and category-leading Security, Networking and Data Center technology practices.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor (WestconGroup Inc.) is a value-added technology distributor of category-leading solutions in Security, Collaboration, Networking and Data Center. The company is transforming the technology supply chain through its capabilities in Cloud, Services and Global Deployment. Westcon-Comstor combines expert technical and market knowledge with industry-leading partner enablement programs. Westcon-Comstor delivers results together through deep partner relationships. The company goes to market under the Westcon and Comstor brands.