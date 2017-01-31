ThreatQuotient Launches Expanded Partner Program, ThreatQ Platform Advances

By Edward Gately

Cybersecurity company ThreatQuotient is rolling out its new Partner Integration Program, advances to its ThreatQ threat-intelligence platform and new professional services.

The Partner Integration Program is an expansion of an existing partner program. ThreatQuotient works with two kinds of partners: integrators and resellers.

Haig Colter, TheatQuotient’s director of technical alliances, tells Channel Partners that while the company always had a broad set of integrations, “we did not have a dedicated set of people managing the integrations or the partner ecosystem."

“I manage the business side of the technical alliances and work with several people who focus primarily on integrations of partner technology rather than ThreatQ itself," he said. “This team was created over the last six months. We’ve formalized what was once done ad hoc. We now have a team dedicated to the business and technical aspects of supporting integration partners. This also provides dedicated resources to ensure that as the ThreatQ platform or our partners update software, we can keep up to date without disrupting our shared customers."

The program includes more than 50 integration partners, such as Cisco, CrowdStrike, FireEye, Symantec and Verisign.

“The announcement of this program means that we have done the technical work to make partner technologies work with ThreatQ," Colter said. “It makes life easier for the user of our platform because they just have to enable the partner tools they use in ThreatQ and they can start working. They don’t have write to an API, create scripts, etc. We’ve done the work already. This really helps the shared customers. In effect, we’ve created the conduit to connect several complementary tools to ThreatQ. A user of ThreatQ can simply enable the threat feeds, enrichment tools, SIEM, orchestration tool or ticketing system they want to use and it will work."

ThreatQ 3.0 combines and correlates data from multiple sources, both external and internal, and calculates a unified opinion with a single, transparent score. It allows “successful cyber-threat operations and management by empowering teams to collaborate on intelligence, manage defenses across their infrastructure, and respond to threats effectively," the company said. ThreatQ 3.0 will be available in March.

The company’s new professional-services team will work with customers to assess, design and build their threat operations program to fit their needs.

“For an integration partner who is not in our Partner Integration Program, we have an API and SDK available for them to integrate their solution with ThreatQ," Colter said. “This broadens our ecosystem of partners and offers users of ThreatQ access to more tools. For a reseller partner, having integrations to other tools they sell helps them upsell and cross sell. Plus, a customer who has purchased ThreatQ via a reseller may request professional services to help them refine their processes and work more effectively. Resellers have an option to go back to those customers with something that may be of interest."