Telarus, TelePacific Leaders Join Women in the Channel Board

PRESS RELEASE — SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2017 – Women in the Channel (WiC), a not-for-profit organization focused on accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology through collaboration, supporting each other as women in a male-dominated industry and mentoring each other and younger women into the channel, announced changes to its leadership team, including the addition of two new board members.

Amy Bailey, Vice President of Marketing for Telarus, and Raquel Wiley, Channel Marketing Manager for TelePacific Communications, have joined the WiC board and will serve two-year terms. Both women previously served the organization in committee leadership roles. Bailey, who has been Co-chair of the Conference Call Committee has been named its Chair. Wiley, who has been Chair of the Events Planning Committee for the past year, will retain that role in 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy and Raquel to the WiC board. Both have shown outstanding leadership and passion for WiC’s mission and vision. We know they will be integral to helping our organization grow to the next level,” said WiC President Hilary Gadda, Director - Telepartner Channel at TelePacific Communications.

These two channel veterans will fill seats vacated by the following long-time board members:

WiC Founder and Past President Nancy Ridge, Executive Vice President of Telecom Brokers . Ridge will remain active in WiC as Co-Chair of WiC’s Outreach Committee and a member of the Technology, Newsletter and Events Planning committees.

Nicole Hayward, Chief Marketing Officer for OnSIP and Chair of the Technology Committee.

“We are so grateful to Nancy, Bita and Nicole for their many years of leadership. Without their guidance, creative solutions and tireless work, WiC would not be where it is today – with incredible momentum and a bright future advancing women in technology careers,” said Gadda.

WiC stands by the principle of rotating leadership not only to bring new thought leaders to the group but to provide leadership opportunities to as many members as possible.

To that end, WiC has several operating committees that have new leadership in 2017.